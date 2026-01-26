Jenna Ortega Carries Celeb-Favorite Handbag at Sundance—and It's Under $120

Ortega was photographed carrying the Carmen Top Handle Bag ($119) in a mossy green. It has both a top handle and crossbody strap and gold hardware. The vegan leather purse will hold up to an iPhone 16 Pro Max and comes in 12 colors.

JW Pei has been a noted favorite with celebs, including Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajowski. The brand has also made handbags similar in style to those favored by Kate Middleton—for a fraction of the cost.