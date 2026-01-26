About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
fashion

Jenna Ortega Carries Celeb-Favorite Handbag at Sundance—and It's Under $120

Trendy + affordable

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Jan 26, 2026

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish. You can learn more about the affiliate process here.

jenna ortega
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Jenna Ortega might be Gen Z's reigning Scream Queen, but the Wednesday actress has also proven that she's not just a muse for dark romance. She was recently seen at the Sundance Film Festival (happening January 22-February 1) for the premiere of The Gallerist, wearing a tailored, monochrome Mugler ensemble and coordinating shoes. The 23-year-old accessorized with an earthy green belted bag from JW Pei—and it's under $120.

jenna ortega jw pei carmen bag sundance
JW Pei

JW Pei

Ortega was photographed carrying the Carmen Top Handle Bag ($119) in a mossy green. It has both a top handle and crossbody strap and gold hardware. The vegan leather purse will hold up to an iPhone 16 Pro Max and comes in 12 colors.

JW Pei has been a noted favorite with celebs, including Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajowski. The brand has also made handbags similar in style to those favored by Kate Middleton—for a fraction of the cost.

$119 at JW pei
$119; $100 at amazon

The Gallerist, directed by Cathy Yan, stars Natalie Portman as art gallerist Polina Polinski, who is preparing for her Art Basel premiere representing artist Stella Burgess (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). The dark satire follows Polinski, with the help of her assistant, Kiki (Ortega), as she attempt to sell a dead body as a work of art, exploring the often conflicting priorities when ambition and morality collide.

RELATED

Jenna Ortega Paid Homage to a Classic '90s Film with Her Daring Emmys Red Carpet Look

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe