Jenna Ortega might be Gen Z's reigning Scream Queen, but the Wednesday actress has also proven that she's not just a muse for dark romance. She was recently seen at the Sundance Film Festival (happening January 22-February 1) for the premiere of The Gallerist, wearing a tailored, monochrome Mugler ensemble and coordinating shoes. The 23-year-old accessorized with an earthy green belted bag from JW Pei—and it's under $120.
Jenna Ortega Carries Celeb-Favorite Handbag at Sundance—and It's Under $120
Trendy + affordable
Ortega was photographed carrying the Carmen Top Handle Bag ($119) in a mossy green. It has both a top handle and crossbody strap and gold hardware. The vegan leather purse will hold up to an iPhone 16 Pro Max and comes in 12 colors.
JW Pei has been a noted favorite with celebs, including Selena Gomez, Hailey Bieber, Gigi Hadid and Emily Ratajowski. The brand has also made handbags similar in style to those favored by Kate Middleton—for a fraction of the cost.
The Gallerist, directed by Cathy Yan, stars Natalie Portman as art gallerist Polina Polinski, who is preparing for her Art Basel premiere representing artist Stella Burgess (Da’Vine Joy Randolph). The dark satire follows Polinski, with the help of her assistant, Kiki (Ortega), as she attempt to sell a dead body as a work of art, exploring the often conflicting priorities when ambition and morality collide.