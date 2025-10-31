Jenna Ortega’s Dress Is Gorgeous (and Very See-Through)

When it comes to celebrity red carpet style, you never really know what you’re going to get. Some stars keep it classic with timeless silhouettes, while others go all out with daring (and occasionally dangerous) looks. For Jenna Ortega, her recent fashion choices definitely fall on the edgier side. From bleaching her eyebrows blonde to stepping out in a literal metal top, the Wednesday star isn’t afraid to push the limits and her latest look proves it.

The 23-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the 2025 InStyle Imagemaker Awards in Bel Air wearing a stunning lilac V-neck gown with delicate embroidery from Amiri’s Spring 2026 collection. At first glance, it just looks like a dreamy, ethereal gown and then you realize it’s also completely see-through. The look is bold yet soft and while it’s one-of-a-kind, this Revolve dress gives off a similar vibe (and so does this one) if you’re looking to channel Jenna’s sheer moment.

She styled the gown with platform silver heels (reminiscent of this pair similiar to what Simone Biles wore recently), a dainty drop necklace and straight hair with softly curled ends.