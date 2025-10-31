About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Jenna Ortega’s Dress Is Gorgeous (and Very See-Through)

You'll be doing a double-take

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Oct 31, 2025
7:29pm

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and some items may be gifted to us. Additionally, PureWow may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. All prices are accurate upon date of publish.

JennaOrtega SheerDress
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic

When it comes to celebrity red carpet style, you never really know what you’re going to get. Some stars keep it classic with timeless silhouettes, while others go all out with daring (and occasionally dangerous) looks. For Jenna Ortega, her recent fashion choices definitely fall on the edgier side. From bleaching her eyebrows blonde to stepping out in a literal metal top, the Wednesday star isn’t afraid to push the limits and her latest look proves it.

The 23-year-old actress hit the red carpet at the 2025 InStyle Imagemaker Awards in Bel Air wearing a stunning lilac V-neck gown with delicate embroidery from Amiri’s Spring 2026 collection. At first glance, it just looks like a dreamy, ethereal gown and then you realize it’s also completely see-through. The look is bold yet soft and while it’s one-of-a-kind, this Revolve dress gives off a similar vibe (and so does this one) if you’re looking to channel Jenna’s sheer moment.

She styled the gown with platform silver heels (reminiscent of this pair similiar to what Simone Biles wore recently), a dainty drop necklace and straight hair with softly curled ends.

GettyImages 2242908504
Monica Schipper/Getty Images

Of course, this isn’t the first time Jenna has worn something that got everyone talking.

Earlier this year, she turned heads in a red glass mini dress during her Late Show with Stephen Colbert appearance on March 25. Styled by Enrique Melendez, the Oscar de la Renta Fall 2025 look featured a mosaic-like design, paired with red peep-toe heels and a simple gold necklace. Even her hair matched the mood, dyed a deep burgundy red.

As flawless as that outfit looked, Jenna admitted it wasn’t exactly the most comfortable.

“I’m not going to lie, sometimes there are pieces of glass that are poking my ass every time I sit,” she told Colbert. The host joked they might need a medic on standby, to which Jenna quipped, “I feel uncomfortable and extremely comfortable at the same time.”

Edgy, elegant and totally unpredictable.

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
