Jenna Ortega's Revealing Metal Plate Top Just Took Red Carpet Fashion to a New Level

While some opt for a simple LBD (like this) or stylish jeans (like these), Jenna Ortega goes bold. From her bleached blonde eyebrows to that unforgettable metal-ruler dress she rocked at the 2025 Met Gala and, yes, that stunning glass dress, she always keeps things exciting (and a little dangerous). And now, the Wednesday star is back at it again with another jaw-dropping look that’s just as gorgeous as the rest.

The 23-year-old hit the carpet at the Academy Museum Gala on October 18 wearing a striking metal breastplate designed by Grace Ling. Pulled from the brand’s Spring 2026 collection, the sculptural top was crafted from dark, reflective metal shaped like a leaf. The oval piece curved across Jenna’s torso while the stem wrapped around her neck and shoulder, leaving her back completely bare.

She paired the bold breastplate with a low-rise brown silk skirt (similar one here), a sleek low ponytail and a smoky eye.