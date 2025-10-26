About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
news

Jenna Ortega's Revealing Metal Plate Top Just Took Red Carpet Fashion to a New Level

She's at it again

By Danielle Long
Published Oct 26, 2025
1:00pm

Mike Marsland/WireImage

While some opt for a simple LBD (like this) or stylish jeans (like these), Jenna Ortega goes bold. From her bleached blonde eyebrows to that unforgettable metal-ruler dress she rocked at the 2025 Met Gala and, yes, that stunning glass dress, she always keeps things exciting (and a little dangerous). And now, the Wednesday star is back at it again with another jaw-dropping look that’s just as gorgeous as the rest.

The 23-year-old hit the carpet at the Academy Museum Gala on October 18 wearing a striking metal breastplate designed by Grace Ling. Pulled from the brand’s Spring 2026 collection, the sculptural top was crafted from dark, reflective metal shaped like a leaf. The oval piece curved across Jenna’s torso while the stem wrapped around her neck and shoulder, leaving her back completely bare.

She paired the bold breastplate with a low-rise brown silk skirt (similar one here), a sleek low ponytail and a smoky eye.

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

Pulling off a statement look is nothing new for Jenna. Earlier this year, she stunned in a red glass dress during her Late Show with Stephen Colbert appearance on March 25. Styled by Enrique Melendez, she wore a scarlet mosaic mini from Oscar de la Renta’s Fall 2025 collection, complete with matching red peep-toe heels and a simple gold necklace. Her hair even matched the vibe, dyed a deep burgundy red.

As chic as it looked, Jenna admitted it wasn’t exactly the most comfortable ensemble.

Scott Kowalchyk/CBS via Getty Images

“I’m not going to lie, sometimes there are pieces of glass that are poking my ass every time I sit,” she told Colbert. The host joked they might need a medic on standby, to which Jenna quipped, “I feel uncomfortable and extremely comfortable at the same time.”

Whether it’s glass, metal, or a bold beauty moment, one thing’s for sure—I'm looking forward to seeing what Jenna does next.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

