All the Most Spectacular Looks from the 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet

Gear up, fashion lovers—the 2026 Met Gala is here. And while there weren’t any hamburger dresses or severed heads on the red carpet this time around, I can assure you these stylish celebs brought their best. The name of this year’s Costume Institute exhibit? "Costume Art." And the dress code for the big bash in support of it? "Fashion Is Art." Cue the drama—and the van Gogh references.

Helmed by 2026 co-chairs Nicole Kidman (who broke a big rule by bringing her daughter as her date), Venus Williams, Anna Wintour and the queen herself, Beyoncé, this year's event was bigger and more fabulous than ever—at least in my opinion. Scroll on to see how the biggest stars in fashion interpreted this year’s Met Gala theme for a red carpet we’ll never forget.

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