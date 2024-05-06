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All the Most Spectacular Looks from the 2026 Met Gala Red Carpet

Of course Queen Bey killed it

Author image: Stephanie Maida - Editor
By Stephanie Maida
Updated May 5, 2026
Additional reporting by
Met Gala 2026: Beyonce in Skeleton Dress
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue

Gear up, fashion lovers—the 2026 Met Gala is here. And while there weren’t any hamburger dresses or severed heads on the red carpet this time around, I can assure you these stylish celebs brought their best. The name of this year’s Costume Institute exhibit? "Costume Art." And the dress code for the big bash in support of it? "Fashion Is Art." Cue the drama—and the van Gogh references.

Helmed by 2026 co-chairs Nicole Kidman (who broke a big rule by bringing her daughter as her date), Venus Williams, Anna Wintour and the queen herself, Beyoncé, this year's event was bigger and more fabulous than ever—at least in my opinion. Scroll on to see how the biggest stars in fashion interpreted this year’s Met Gala theme for a red carpet we’ll never forget.

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Met Gala 2026: Emma Chamberlain in Mugler
Timmsy/SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

Emma Chamberlain in Mugler

Met Gala 2026: Beyonce in Skeleton Dress
Timmsy/SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

Beyoncé in Olivier Rousteing

met gala 2026 rihanna 680x1020
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Rihanna in Maison Margiela

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Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Chase Infiniti in Thom Browne

Met Gala 2026: Anna Wintour in Chanel
Timmsy/SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

Anna Wintour in Chanel

Met Gala 2026: Venus Williams in Swarovski
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Venus Williams in Swarovski

nicole kidman daughter met gala breaks rule
Timmsy/SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

Sunday Rose in Christian Dior, Nicole Kidman in Chanel

met gala 2026 anne hathaway final 680x800
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway in Michael Kors Collection

met gala 2026 hudson williams final 680x800
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Hudson Williams in Balenciaga

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Gwendoline Christie in Giles Deacon

Met Gala 2026: charli xcx in Saint Laurent
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Charli xcx in Saint Laurent

met gala 2026 janelle monae 680x1020
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Janelle Monae in Christian Siriano

met gala 2026 lisa 680x1020
Timmsy/SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

Lisa in Robert Wun

met gala 2026 connor storrie 680x1020
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Connor Storrie in Saint Laurent

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Sarah Yenesel/EPA/Shutterstock

Ejae in Swarovski

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David Fisher/Shutterstock

Alysa Liu in Louis Vuitton

met gala 2026 katy perry 2 680x1020
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Katy Perry in Stella McCartney

hand motif trend met gala: michapat suphap
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Nichapat Suphap in Robert Wun

metgalasza 680x800
Timmsy/SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

SZA in Bode

met gala 2026 sabrina carpenter 680x850
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Sabrina Carpenter in Christian Dior

met gala 2026 kim kardash 680x1020
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Kim Kardashian in Allen Jones and Whitaker Malem

met gala 2026 kylie jenner 1 680x850
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Kylie Jenner in Schiaparelli

met gala 2026 serena williams 680x1020
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Serena Williams in Marc Jacobs

met gala 2026 lily rose depp 680x1020
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Lily-Rose Depp in Chanel

met gala 2026 madonna final 680x800
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Madonna in Saint Laurent

met gala 2026 hailey bieber 680x1020
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Hailey Bieber in Saint Laurent

met gala 2026 naomi osaka 680x719
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Naomi Osaka in Robert Wun

met gala 2026 teyana taylor 680x1020
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Teyana Taylor in Tom Ford by Haider Ackermann

metgala2026kendalljenner 680x800
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Kendall Jenner in Gap Studio by Zac Posen

met gala 2026 blake lively 680x544
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Blake Lively in Versace

met gala 2026 lena dunham 1 680x1020
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Lena Dunham in Valentino

met gala 2026 dree hemingway 680x1020
John Salangsang/Shutterstock

Dree Hemingway in Valentino

hand motif trend met gala Lena Mahfouf 1 680x800
Sarah Yenesel/EPA/Shutterstock

Lena Mahfouf in Burc Akyol

met gala 2026 rachel sennott 680x800
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Rachel Sennott in Marc Jacobs

met gala 2026 suki waterhouse 680x952
Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

Suki Waterhouse in Michael Kors Collection

met gala 2026 emily blunt 680x1020
Timmsy/Shutterstock

Emily Blunt in Ashi Studios

met gala 2026 audrey nuna 680x1020
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Audrey Numa in Robert Wun

met gala 2026 sarah paulson 680x940
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Sarah Paulson in Matières Fécales

met gala 2026 gracie abrams 680x1020
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Gracie Abrams in Chanel

met gala 2026 odessa azion 680x800
John Salangsang/BEI/Shutterstock

Odessa A'Zion in Valentino

met gala 2026 amanda seyfried 680x956
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Amanda Seyfried in Prada

met gala 2026 anokyai 680x482
Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Anok Yai in Balenciaga

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stephanie maida
Stephanie Maida

Senior Commerce Editor

  • Oversees PureWow's coverage of sales and deals, celebrity commerce and new launches across categories
  • Has worked as a writer and editor for 10+ years
  • Studied journalism at New York University
read full bio
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Abby Hepworth

Editor

  • Covers fashion, trends and all things running
  • Received certification as an RRCA run coach
  • Has worked in fashion for over a decade
read full bio
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