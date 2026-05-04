Forget about the Oscars—tonight is fashion's biggest night. The first Monday in May is when the rich, famous and fashionable come out in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. To date, the legendary event has raised nearly $170 million for the department, with tickets to this year's fete going for $100,000 a pop. The celebrity roster overflows, running like the Red Sea from the front doors of the The Mark Hotel to 1000 5th Avenue. Actress Nicole Kidman has long been a regular fixture at the gala, having first attended in 2003. For her seventh Met Gala, she brought a special guest—and they broke a major rule.
Oop! Nicole Kidman and Lookalike Daughter Broke a Major Rule at the Met Gala
And I'm jealous
Kidman walked the red carpet in a red, sparkly sequin gown bedecked with feathers, blonde bangs perfectly tousled. She was accompanied by her daughter, Sunday Rose (17), whom she shares with ex-husband, Keith Urban. By bringing Sunday Rose, the actress broke a major Met Gala rule—since 2018, Vogue has enforced an 18-or-older policy, making the event adults-only. Prior to instating this restriction, Elle Fanning had been the youngest attendee, walking the red carpet at age 13 in 2011.
Kidman may have been able to bend the rules as she is one of the co-chairs of the 2026 gala, alongside Anna Wintour, Beyoncé and Venus Williams. This year, the Costume Institute's exhibition theme is "Costume Art" with the dress code being "Fashion Is Art." The trend forecasters' predictions have swung wildly, from paper-doll aesthetic to barely-there ensembles. So far, it looks like guests are taking the dress code fairly literally; I've seen references to John Singer Sargent's infamous Madame X and Van Gogh's Starry Night. Sunday Rose, for her part, looked like she could have stepped out of a Monet painting in a lavender gown with 3D floral appliqués and coordinating earrings.
Not a bad mother-daughter date night.