Oop! Nicole Kidman and Lookalike Daughter Broke a Major Rule at the Met Gala

Forget about the Oscars—tonight is fashion's biggest night. The first Monday in May is when the rich, famous and fashionable come out in support of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute. To date, the legendary event has raised nearly $170 million for the department, with tickets to this year's fete going for $100,000 a pop. The celebrity roster overflows, running like the Red Sea from the front doors of the The Mark Hotel to 1000 5th Avenue. Actress Nicole Kidman has long been a regular fixture at the gala, having first attended in 2003. For her seventh Met Gala, she brought a special guest—and they broke a major rule.