Anna Wintour Hilariously Shades Anne Hathaway with 4 Simple Words During Surprise Oscars Appearance

Awards shows are known for delivering a surprise or two, and the 2026 Oscars were no exception. The 98th Academy Awards brought Hollywood’s biggest names to the Dolby Theatre to celebrate the best films of 2025 and along with the trophies came plenty of memorable onstage moments. One of the most talked-about came courtesy of Anne Hathaway and Anna Wintour.

The Devil Wears Prada actress and the longtime Vogue editor took the stage together to present the awards for Best Costume Design and Best Makeup and Hairstyling. But before getting to the nominees, the pair shared a brief (and very cheeky) exchange.

"You could argue that one's wardrobe in real life is also key. Does it make one appear elegant and attractive on, say, the most important night in Hollywood when, say, the most important people in costuming will be judging how one looks?" Hathaway said before turning to Wintour. "Anna, just curious, what do you think of my dress tonight?"