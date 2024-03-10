We all look forward to the Oscars for a lot of reasons, but perhaps the most exciting part is the parade of glamorous looks that grace the red carpet leading up to the ceremony. With awards season finally reaching its peak tonight, I know all the stars are going to bring their A-game, from newcomers like Chase Infiniti and Jessie Buckley to well-known favorites like Rose Byrne and Emma Stone. So be sure to keep checking back throughout the night to see what all of your favorite stars rocked at the 98th Academy Awards. Here, the best Oscars red carpet looks of 2026.
All the Best Looks on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet
It's the most glamorous night in Hollywood
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Rose Byrne in Christian Dior
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
Arden Cho in Miss Sohee
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Teyana Taylor in Chanel and Tiffany & Co. Jewelry
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton and De Beers Jewelry
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jessie Buckley in Chanel
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Wunmi Mosaku in Louis Vuitton
Jill Connelly/EPA/Shutterstock
Elle Fanning in Givenchy
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Anne Hathaway in Valentino
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
Ji-young Yoo in Carolina Herrera
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Li Jun Li in Gaurav Gupta and Fope Jewely
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Demi Moore in Gucci
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Audrey Nuna in Thom Browne
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Mikey Madison in Dior
Jill Connelly/EPA/Shutterstock
Nicole Kidman in Chanel
Kate Hudson in Armani Privé and Garatti Jewelry
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Heidi Klum in Chrome Hearts
David Fisher/Shutterstock
EJAE in Dior
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent
Jill Connelly/EPA/Shutterstock
Hudson Williams in Balenciaga and Bvlgari Jewelry
George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Gwyneth Paltrow in Armani Privé
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
Alice Carvalho in Normando
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Timothée Chalamet in Givenchy
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Odessa A'zion in Valentino
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock
Mia Goth in Dior
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Shaboozey in Campillo
David Fisher/Shutterstock
Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta
Todd Williamson/January Images
Damson Idris in Prada
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock