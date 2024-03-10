All the Best Looks on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

We all look forward to the Oscars for a lot of reasons, but perhaps the most exciting part is the parade of glamorous looks that grace the red carpet leading up to the ceremony. With awards season finally reaching its peak tonight, I know all the stars are going to bring their A-game, from newcomers like Chase Infiniti and Jessie Buckley to well-known favorites like Rose Byrne and Emma Stone. So be sure to keep checking back throughout the night to see what all of your favorite stars rocked at the 98th Academy Awards. Here, the best Oscars red carpet looks of 2026.

RELATED The Most Memorable Dresses in Oscars History