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All the Best Looks on the 2026 Oscars Red Carpet

It's the most glamorous night in Hollywood

Author image: Stephanie Maida - Editor
By Stephanie Maida
Updated Mar 15, 2026
Best Looks on the Oscars Red Carpet 2026: Arden Cho in dramatic black and green gown
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

We all look forward to the Oscars for a lot of reasons, but perhaps the most exciting part is the parade of glamorous looks that grace the red carpet leading up to the ceremony. With awards season finally reaching its peak tonight, I know all the stars are going to bring their A-game, from newcomers like Chase Infiniti and Jessie Buckley to well-known favorites like Rose Byrne and Emma Stone. So be sure to keep checking back throughout the night to see what all of your favorite stars rocked at the 98th Academy Awards. Here, the best Oscars red carpet looks of 2026.

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The Most Memorable Dresses in Oscars History

Emma Stone at the 98th Academy Awards
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

Rose Byrne at 98th Annual Academy Awards
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Rose Byrne in Christian Dior

Arden Cho at 98th Academy Awards
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Arden Cho in Miss Sohee

Teyana Taylor at the 98th Academy Awards
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Teyana Taylor in Chanel and Tiffany & Co. Jewelry

Chase Infiniti at 98th Annual Academy Awards
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton and De Beers Jewelry

Jessie Buckley at 98th Annual Academy Awards
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jessie Buckley in Chanel

Renate Reinsve at 98th Annual Academy Awards
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton

Wunmi Mosaku at 98th Annual Academy Awards
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Wunmi Mosaku in Louis Vuitton

Elle Fanning arrives for the 98th annual Academy Awards
Jill Connelly/EPA/Shutterstock

Elle Fanning in Givenchy

oscars 2026 anne hathaway
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Anne Hathaway in Valentino

oscars 2026 michael b jordan
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Michael B. Jordan in Louis Vuitton

oscars 2026 ji young yoo
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Ji-young Yoo in Carolina Herrera

Li Jun Li at 98th Annual Academy Awards
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Li Jun Li in Gaurav Gupta and Fope Jewely

Demi Moore at 98th Annual Academy Awards
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Demi Moore in Gucci

Audrey Nuna at 98th Annual Academy Awards
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Audrey Nuna in Thom Browne

oscars 2026 mikey madison
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Mikey Madison in Dior

Nicole Kidman arrives for the 98th annual Academy Awards ceremony
Jill Connelly/EPA/Shutterstock

Nicole Kidman in Chanel

Kate Hudson

Kate Hudson in Armani Privé and Garatti Jewelry

Heidi Klum at 98th Annual Academy Awards
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Heidi Klum in Chrome Hearts

EJAE at 98th Annual Academy Awards
David Fisher/Shutterstock

EJAE in Dior

oscars 2026 zoe saldana
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Zoe Saldaña in Saint Laurent

oscars 2026 hudson williams
Jill Connelly/EPA/Shutterstock

Hudson Williams in Balenciaga and Bvlgari Jewelry

oscars 2026 gwyneth paltrow
George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Gwyneth Paltrow in Armani Privé

oscars 2026 alice carvalho
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Alice Carvalho in Normando

oscars 2026 timothee chalamet
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Timothée Chalamet in Givenchy

oscars 2026 odessa azion
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Odessa A'zion in Valentino

oscars 2026 mia goth
Jim Ruymen/UPI/Shutterstock

Mia Goth in Dior

oscars 2026 shaboozey
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Shaboozey in Campillo

oscars 2026 jacob elordi
David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jacob Elordi in Bottega Veneta

oscars 2026 damson idris
Todd Williamson/January Images

Damson Idris in Prada

oscars 2026 inga
Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock

Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas in Loewe and Swarovski Jewelry

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stephanie maida
Stephanie Maida

Senior Commerce Editor

  • Oversees PureWow's coverage of sales and deals, celebrity commerce and new launches across categories
  • Has worked as a writer and editor for 10+ years
  • Studied journalism at New York University
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