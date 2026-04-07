Kate Middleton and Prince William Take 3 Week Break from Royal Duties (And Yes, There's a Good Reason)

When you think of spring break, you probably picture students hitting pause on classes, travel plans, or just a well-earned break from coursework. Outside of school life, though, it’s not exactly a universal concept. But that’s basically what Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing right now.
According to Hello!, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to take a three-week break from royal duties, but it’s not random downtime. The break lines up with their children’s school holiday, giving them dedicated time with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, who are all off from school for three weeks.