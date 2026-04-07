About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Kate Middleton and Prince William Take 3 Week Break from Royal Duties (And Yes, There's a Good Reason)

Good for them

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Apr 7, 2026
2:18pm
Kate Middleton and Prince WIlliam 3 week break royal duty 720x780
Yui Mok/WPA Pool

When you think of spring break, you probably picture students hitting pause on classes, travel plans, or just a well-earned break from coursework. Outside of school life, though, it’s not exactly a universal concept. But that’s basically what Prince William and Kate Middleton are doing right now.

According to Hello!, the Prince and Princess of Wales are set to take a three-week break from royal duties, but it’s not random downtime. The break lines up with their children’s school holiday, giving them dedicated time with Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 7, who are all off from school for three weeks.

The timing also comes right after the Wales family attended the annual Easter service at St George’s Chapel, joining King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and other members of the royal family.

Royal expert and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond offered some context on the pause, telling The Mirror, "Both William and Catherine have put in quite a shift in recent weeks and months. They’ve been out and about, up and down the country. So I think they’ll feel justified in taking as much time as they can over the Easter holidays to be with their children."

Bond added, "I know people say 'Well, I work hard too, but I don’t get to ring-fence the school holidays.' But the fact is that William and Catherine have a job for life: there is no retirement age for a King and Queen. So I don’t begrudge them taking this valuable time to be with their young children as much as they can."

As for how they’ll spend the break, details are naturally kept private. But Bond shared that they’re likely to lay low at their Norfolk residence, Anmer Hall, making the most of family time away from the spotlight.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

RELATED

Kensington Palace Posts Gorgeous Pic of Prince William and Kate Middleton with Their Arms Around One Another

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe