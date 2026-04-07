Kate Middleton and Prince William Take 3 Week Break from Royal Duties (And Yes, There's a Good Reason)

The timing also comes right after the Wales family attended the annual Easter service at St George’s Chapel, joining King Charles III, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and other members of the royal family.

Royal expert and former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond offered some context on the pause, telling The Mirror, "Both William and Catherine have put in quite a shift in recent weeks and months. They’ve been out and about, up and down the country. So I think they’ll feel justified in taking as much time as they can over the Easter holidays to be with their children."

Bond added, "I know people say 'Well, I work hard too, but I don’t get to ring-fence the school holidays.' But the fact is that William and Catherine have a job for life: there is no retirement age for a King and Queen. So I don’t begrudge them taking this valuable time to be with their young children as much as they can."