The Subtle Way Princess Charlotte Is Following in Kate Middleton’s Footsteps

You know the saying “like mother, like daughter”? It definitely applies to the royal family, especially when it comes to Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. While it’s never shocking to see a child take after their parent, it hits a little differently when that mother-daughter duo happens to be globally recognized style icons. Lately, royal watchers have noticed one sweet and subtle similarity in particular: their hair.

The Princess of Wales, 44, is known for her signature hairstyle—soft, loose curls with an off-center part. It’s a look that’s become almost as recognizable as her polished wardrobe. Now, it seems Princess Charlotte, 10, is starting to develop a signature style of her own.