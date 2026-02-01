About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

The Subtle Way Princess Charlotte Is Following in Kate Middleton’s Footsteps

She's her mini-me

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Feb 1, 2026
2:00pm
KateMiddleton PrincessCharlotte
SplashNews.com

You know the saying “like mother, like daughter”? It definitely applies to the royal family, especially when it comes to Kate Middleton and Princess Charlotte. While it’s never shocking to see a child take after their parent, it hits a little differently when that mother-daughter duo happens to be globally recognized style icons. Lately, royal watchers have noticed one sweet and subtle similarity in particular: their hair.

The Princess of Wales, 44, is known for her signature hairstyle—soft, loose curls with an off-center part. It’s a look that’s become almost as recognizable as her polished wardrobe. Now, it seems Princess Charlotte, 10, is starting to develop a signature style of her own.

BLU A118420541
Anfisa Polyushkevych/LNP/Shutterstock

In a series of recent public appearances, the young royal has been photographed wearing her long "bronde" hair partially pulled back in a half-ponytail, often finished with a ribbon.

On Christmas Day at Sandringham, Charlotte wore the half-up style for the royal family’s church outing, with the front slicked back and a black bow tied neatly at the back.

Earlier in the month, she also wore the hairstyle while attending the “Together At Christmas” Carol Service at Westminster Abbey, further cementing it as her go-to look.

But Charlotte isn’t just mirroring her mom when it comes to hair. She’s also quietly picking up on Catherine’s style too. In a recent Father’s Day photo shared on the Prince and Princess of Wales’s official Instagram account, there’s a subtle but sweet nod to Princess Catherine’s fashion archive.

BLU A116639590
Zak Hussein/SplashNews.com

The portrait, shot by celebrity photographer Josh Shinner, shows Prince William with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, all dressed in coordinated forest-green outfits beneath a blooming cherry blossom tree. William stands behind George and Charlotte, while Charlotte gently hugs Louis in front.

Look a little closer, and you’ll spot a familiar accessory: Charlotte is wearing a green and navy tartan scarf, the very same one the Princess of Wales wore during the previous Christmas.

It’s a small detail, but it’s hard not to love the quiet mother-daughter style moment. More of this, please.

Want all the latest royal news sent right to your inbox? Subscribe here.

RELATED

Princess Charlotte’s Latest Outing Included a First You Probably Missed

LongHeadshot
Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe