Prince George and Prince Louis Twin at Easter and It’s Peak Royal Cuteness

When you grow up in a family with siblings, there are a few universal experiences: hand-me-downs, arguing over who gets the better outfit, and yes, accidentally (or not so accidentally) matching your siblings. Apparently, even the British royals aren’t immune to it. On April 5, the royal family stepped out in full force for the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel, and Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, 7, basically showed up as each other’s style twin.

The two young royals wore near-identical navy suits paired with crisp white shirts, baby blue ties, and polished black shoes. Honestly, it was giving “copy-paste,” just in a very well-tailored, very royal way. Even their haircuts looked coordinated, though, to be fair, the breeze outside made that a little hard to confirm.