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Prince George and Prince Louis Twin at Easter and It’s Peak Royal Cuteness

Double trouble

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Apr 6, 2026
4:04pm
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Zak Hussein

When you grow up in a family with siblings, there are a few universal experiences: hand-me-downs, arguing over who gets the better outfit, and yes, accidentally (or not so accidentally) matching your siblings. Apparently, even the British royals aren’t immune to it. On April 5, the royal family stepped out in full force for the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel, and Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, 7, basically showed up as each other’s style twin.

The two young royals wore near-identical navy suits paired with crisp white shirts, baby blue ties, and polished black shoes. Honestly, it was giving “copy-paste,” just in a very well-tailored, very royal way. Even their haircuts looked coordinated, though, to be fair, the breeze outside made that a little hard to confirm.

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Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

Their matching moment didn’t stop at just the sibling duo. Their looks also synced perfectly with their dad, Prince William, who stuck to his signature navy suit, white shirt, and blue tie combo. It all felt very cohesive, like the entire family got the same dress code memo and absolutely nailed it.

Meanwhile, Kate Middleton leaned into her signature elegance with a head-to-toe neutral cream ensemble that felt effortlessly polished. And Princess Charlotte quietly split the difference, wearing a soft blue dress layered under a tan-and-brown coat, basically bridging both sides of the family color palette in one outfit.

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Zak Hussein / SplashNews.com

The Easter outing also marked the first time the kids—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—had been seen publicly since Christmas, when they joined the royal family for church services at St Mary Magdalene Church. And interestingly enough, George and Louis also coordinated for that appearance too, this time swapping navy for black suits and ties.

At this point, matching might just be their unofficial royal sibling tradition.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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