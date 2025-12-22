Prince George Joins Prince William for Poignant (and Diana-Inspired) Outing

There’s more: While there, William—who is patron of the organization—and George worked together to help make care packages and bake cupcakes for the Passage’s service users attending the lunch, according to the organization’s website. They also brought their own contribution to the festivities: A Christmas tree that had been previously used at their mom Kate Middleton’s annual “Together at Christmas” carol service on December 5.

A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales told People: “It was important to the Prince of Wales to share with Prince George the work of The Passage and to spend time volunteering alongside the team.” (They also revealed how much William and George enjoyed a day spent meeting staff, volunteers and service users while also learning about the impact of the charity’s work.)