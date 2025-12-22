Video footage dropped this weekend of a meaningful visit for Prince William and Prince George. The royal pair recently paid a visit to the Passage, a charity that works to counter homelessness, and one that was first introduced to William by his late mother, Princess Diana. In fact, William was just 11 years old when Diana first took him outside palace walls and into the organization’s kitchens to volunteer on behalf of a cause she had long championed. George’s visit, at age 12, carries on that tradition, and simultaneously honors Diana’s legacy, but also that of his dad.
Prince George Joins Prince William for Poignant (and Diana-Inspired) Outing
Her legacy has never felt louder
In footage shared this weekend to the Prince and Princess of Wales’s YouTube channel, George and William are pictured quite literally rolling up their sleeves to help prepare the Passage’s annual holiday lunch for the unhoused. There’s also a poignant shot of a visitors’ book, long-held by the charity that anchors the significance of the moment in royal time. On December 16—the date of this year’s father-son visit—Prince George signed the same page that was once signed by not only Prince William, but his late grandmother, Diana, too. (Diana and William both previously signed the visitors’ book on December 14, 1993.)
There’s more: While there, William—who is patron of the organization—and George worked together to help make care packages and bake cupcakes for the Passage’s service users attending the lunch, according to the organization’s website. They also brought their own contribution to the festivities: A Christmas tree that had been previously used at their mom Kate Middleton’s annual “Together at Christmas” carol service on December 5.
A spokesperson for the Prince of Wales told People: “It was important to the Prince of Wales to share with Prince George the work of The Passage and to spend time volunteering alongside the team.” (They also revealed how much William and George enjoyed a day spent meeting staff, volunteers and service users while also learning about the impact of the charity’s work.)
For his part, William spoke openly about his first visit to The Passage with Diana in the 2024 documentary titled, Prince William: We Can End Homelessness: “I’d never been to anything like that before. And I was a bit anxious as to what to expect. My mother went about her usual part of making everyone feel relaxed and having a laugh and joking with everyone. I remember at the time kind of thinking, ‘Well, if everyone’s not got a home, they’re all going to be really sad.’ But it was incredible how happy an environment it was.” (William has regularly returned to volunteer ever since.)
Definitely a major moment for father-and-son, but also two future heirs to the throne.