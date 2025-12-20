Prince William Reveals Relatable Christmas Day Tradition

“I like board games. What is your favorite board game?” Henry posed to the prince. William replied, “Henry, we’re playing board games with the children quite a lot. We love Monopoly, that’s good and Risk. Have you played Risk before? That’s a good game, goes on for hours and usually everyone gets very cross because they lose. But that’s what I like playing.”

In the interview, that’s not the only thing the Prince of Wales reveals. When asked about his favorite holiday film to queue up, he’s quick to answer: “I would have to say, probably Elf. It’s very funny and I keep watching it every Christmas and it still makes me laugh,” he says.

Board games and Buddy the Elf? BRB, changing our own holiday itinerary.