news

Prince William Reveals Relatable Christmas Day Tradition

“Everyone gets very cross,” he says

By Rachel Bowie
Published Dec 20, 2025
2:00pm
Royal or not, there’s something extra fun about pulling the curtain back on the holiday traditions of others, especially this time of year. But in the case of Prince William, who back in 2021 revealed how he prefers to spend Christmas Day with his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it also offers a sneak peek into holiday traditions at Sandringham, where the larger royal clan tends to gather year after year.

In an interview with Barry Alston for the Royal Marsden London Hospital’s radio station, the Prince of Wales answered a hard-hitting (and Christmas-themed) question from a little boy named Henry that inadvertently led to William spilling the beans on his holiday plans.

“I like board games. What is your favorite board game?” Henry posed to the prince. William replied, “Henry, we’re playing board games with the children quite a lot. We love Monopoly, that’s good and Risk. Have you played Risk before? That’s a good game, goes on for hours and usually everyone gets very cross because they lose. But that’s what I like playing.”

In the interview, that’s not the only thing the Prince of Wales reveals. When asked about his favorite holiday film to queue up, he’s quick to answer: “I would have to say, probably Elf. It’s very funny and I keep watching it every Christmas and it still makes me laugh,” he says.

Board games and Buddy the Elf? BRB, changing our own holiday itinerary.

