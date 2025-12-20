Prince William Reveals Relatable Christmas Day Tradition

Royal or not, there’s something extra fun about pulling the curtain back on the holiday traditions of others, especially this time of year. But in the case of Prince William, who back in 2021 revealed how he prefers to spend Christmas Day with his kids, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, it also offers a sneak peek into holiday traditions at Sandringham, where the larger royal clan tends to gather year after year.
In an interview with Barry Alston for the Royal Marsden London Hospital’s radio station, the Prince of Wales answered a hard-hitting (and Christmas-themed) question from a little boy named Henry that inadvertently led to William spilling the beans on his holiday plans.