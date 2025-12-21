About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
My Eyes Went Straight to Prince Louis in Kate Middleton's New Christmas Card Photo

By Philip Mutz
Published Dec 21, 2025
Whenever one of the British royal family members releases a new Christmas card, you can trust that royal stans such as myself are going to dissect every inch of it. For example, I noticed something super strange about King Charles and Queen Camilla's 2025 Christmas card.

And this week, the Prince and Princess of Wales—also known as Prince William and Kate Middleton—released their annual family Christmas photo. Before I could dissect the pic (and before I even noticed the matching outfits), my eyes went straight to 7-year-old Prince Louis...and his missing front teeth.

In the image taken by photographer Josh Shinner, William and Catherine sit in a field with their three kids, Louis, Princess Charlotte (10) and Prince George (12). The photo was snapped back in April 2025—and if you weren't sure about the date, you only need to take a look at Prince Louis's teeth.

In the pic, the youngest member of the Wales fam is missing his two front teeth. This tracks as being around April since his subsequent June appearance showed his new two front teeth growing in...

prince louis kate middleton christmas card photo
SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

These June pics were taken at Trooping the Colour, where Prince Louis seemed to be his brother's mini me.

And then, Prince Louis made another appearance recently where his teeth (at least the two front ones) seem to be fully in place.

This December outing occurred at Westminster Abbey for Princess Catherine's "Together at Christmas" carol concert. Prince Louis was spotted front row with his mom, and he was grinning from ear to ear.

Seems like the young prince is growing up fast.

