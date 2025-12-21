My Eyes Went Straight to Prince Louis in Kate Middleton's New Christmas Card Photo

Whenever one of the British royal family members releases a new Christmas card, you can trust that royal stans such as myself are going to dissect every inch of it. For example, I noticed something super strange about King Charles and Queen Camilla's 2025 Christmas card.

And this week, the Prince and Princess of Wales—also known as Prince William and Kate Middleton—released their annual family Christmas photo. Before I could dissect the pic (and before I even noticed the matching outfits), my eyes went straight to 7-year-old Prince Louis...and his missing front teeth.