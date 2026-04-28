Meghan Markle Wears Australian Denim That's Under $200 (and It's Still in Stock)

Prince Harry and Meghan visited a mental health program at the university under clear blue skies. The Duchess threw a trench coat over a "Mama" T-shirt created by her friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, and a pair of Rolla's Midtown Bootcut Jeans ($159). The Australian brand "is all about keeping it simple and classic. Clean lines and classic details..." and knowing Meghan and her California-cool style, I can't say I'm surprised by her wardrobe choice.

The denim is available in six washes, including camel and black. Meghan opted for the the mid-rise bootcut in Iris Blue, described by the brand as a "bright mid-blue authentic vintage look" with contrasting tan stitching and travelers crease. The jeans are 99 percent cotton with 1 percent elastane for stretch.