The Duke and Duchess of Sussex recently returned from a tour of Australia. While there, the pair hit Melbourne, Canberra (Australia's capital) and Sydney, where they visited the Royal Children's Hospital, the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum and attended a mental health summit. Naturally, Meghan Markle's outfits were a stylishly diplomatic homage to the host country, with several monochrome numbers. But for a casual outing to Swinburne University in Melbourne, the Duchess opted for a laid-back denim moment in a pair of Rolla's. And lucky for us, the jeans are both under $200 and still in stock.
Meghan Markle Wears Australian Denim That's Under $200 (and It's Still in Stock)
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Rollas
Prince Harry and Meghan visited a mental health program at the university under clear blue skies. The Duchess threw a trench coat over a "Mama" T-shirt created by her friend, Kelly McKee Zajfen, and a pair of Rolla's Midtown Bootcut Jeans ($159). The Australian brand "is all about keeping it simple and classic. Clean lines and classic details..." and knowing Meghan and her California-cool style, I can't say I'm surprised by her wardrobe choice.
The denim is available in six washes, including camel and black. Meghan opted for the the mid-rise bootcut in Iris Blue, described by the brand as a "bright mid-blue authentic vintage look" with contrasting tan stitching and travelers crease. The jeans are 99 percent cotton with 1 percent elastane for stretch.
Rollas
Sizes range from 23 to 31 inches in the waist, however, there is only one inseam. (Petites, expect to hem these.) The mid-weight fabric promises to shape curves and won't bag. And the icing on the cake? You can throw them in the washing machine.
Fast Facts
- Size range: 23 to 31 (waist)
- Inseam: 32 inches
- Colors: 6