Prince Harry Makes Rare, Emotional Reference to His Late Mom: ‘Grief Does Not Disappear’

Prince Harry was the keynote speaker on workplace mental health; the summit focused on leadership in the workplace. Per People, the Prince gave a roughly 20-minute speech talking about his experience with mental health. For him, the defining event of his early life was the loss of his mom.

“In my experience, loss is disorienting at any age. Grief does not disappear because we ignore it. Experiencing that as a kid while in a goldfish bowl under constant surveillance, yes, that will have its challenges. And without purpose, it can break you," he said.

Prince Harry also shared how the loss of Princess Diana made him want to reject his lineage. "I don’t want this role—wherever this is headed, I don’t like it," he said. “It killed my mum and I was very much against it, and I stuck my head in the sand for years and years."