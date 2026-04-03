Meghan Markle Posts Video of Prince Archie Taking After His Grandmother Princess Diana

It's no surprise that Prince Harry and Meghan would take their children skiing. As a child, Prince Harry, along with his brother, had a treasured annual ski trip with their mother. Princess Diana, herself a skilled and enthusiastic sportswoman, brought her sons to Lech, Austria. For five years, the trio called Hotel Arlberg their snowy home-away-from-home where they could enjoy a slice of normal life during the boys' two-week Easter holiday.

Prince Harry fondly recalled these memories in his 2023 memoir, Spare, writing, “For several years I’d talked in all seriousness about working at the ski resort in Lech am Arlberg, where Mummy used to take us." Per People, the Prince was true to his wild streak even then, once attempting a somersault off a ski jump that ended in a crash landing. (The powder was thankfully deep.)

His time spent there was so special that Prince Harry told his father that he wanted to work as a ski instructor. King Charles' (then the Prince of Wales) response was, "Out of the question."

While he may never realize that childhood dream, who knows? Maybe the Sussexes will ski in Lech one day. Hotel Arlberg will certainly be waiting.