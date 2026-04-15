Whenever I'm in need of some fashion inspiration, I know that the ladies of the British Royal Family will always do me a good turn. Kate Middleton has the best handbags. Duchess Sophie knows how to style a coat. And Meghan Markle effortlessly blends the buttoned-up sensibility of the monarchy with her California cool. She and Prince Harry are currently visiting Australia, and I've been tuning in exclusively for her outfits, with her chic monochrome ensembles living rent-free in my mind.
Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Embark on Australian Tour—and I Can't Stop Thinking About Her Chic Monochorme 'Fit
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During a visit to the Australian National Veterans Arts Museum in Melbourne, the Duchess donned a delicious chocolate-brown ensemble by Australian label St. Agni. Meghan opted for the Low-Rise Suede Maxi Skirt ($890; similar here, $76) and Utility Cocoon Suede Jacket ($1,000; similar here, $175). Prince Harry chose coordinating earth tones, sporting navy chinos and a green-gray button-up. At the museum, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex met with veterans and their families.
In addition, Prince Harry and Meghan met with patients and their families at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne; the Duchess also served food at a local women's domestic violence shelter. Their trip continues to Australia's capital, Canberra, where they arrive today. The pair will then head back to Melbourne for a mental health summit, followed by a day of sailing and rugby in Sydney.
Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex will be the featured guest speaker at the Her Best Life wellness retreat hosted in Sydney. Events include a gala dinner, an intimate conversation with Meghan, along with myriad activities ranging from yoga and meditation to manifestation and sound healing.