Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Embark on Australian Tour—and I Can't Stop Thinking About Her Chic Monochorme 'Fit

In addition, Prince Harry and Meghan met with patients and their families at the Royal Children's Hospital in Melbourne; the Duchess also served food at a local women's domestic violence shelter. Their trip continues to Australia's capital, Canberra, where they arrive today. The pair will then head back to Melbourne for a mental health summit, followed by a day of sailing and rugby in Sydney.

Over the weekend, the Duchess of Sussex will be the featured guest speaker at the Her Best Life wellness retreat hosted in Sydney. Events include a gala dinner, an intimate conversation with Meghan, along with myriad activities ranging from yoga and meditation to manifestation and sound healing.