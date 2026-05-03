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Kensington Palace Surprises Royal Fans with Super Striking Photo of 29-Year-Old Prince William in Uniform

William, but make it 2011

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published May 3, 2026
1:00pm
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Isabel Infantes/WPA Pool

Royal family photos never really miss, but there’s a special category that always stands out: royals in uniform. There’s just something about the structure and formality that gives everything a more elevated, almost cinematic feel. And when you add a throwback into the mix? Even better. Kensington Palace recently delivered exactly that, sharing a nostalgic moment featuring Prince William.

The post appeared on Instagram Stories as part of an update about the day’s engagements. It began with an image of a helicopter in flight alongside the text, “TODAY Marking RAF Valley's 85th anniversary in Anglesey.” The sequence then transitions into a throwback photo of the Prince of Wales from his time serving in the RAF in 2011.

In the image, a 29-year-old Prince William is seen in uniform, with a green T-shirt visible underneath. He’s captured looking off to the side with a calm, neutral expression, soft eyes, and slightly tousled hair.

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Prince and Princess of Wales/Instagram

Fast forward to Tuesday, April 28, and the Prince of Wales returned to RAF Valley for its 85th anniversary celebrations. And yes, he was again in uniform, a matching camouflage pant and shirt with a hat. Now 43, William currently serves as the Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the base, where he also spent three years as a search and rescue pilot between 2010 and 2013.

During the visit, he observed the anniversary parade, inspected proceedings, and presented the Prince of Wales award, which honors the top Qualified Flying Instructor. He also met with women serving at the base.

Kensington Palace later shared a grid post on Instagram featuring additional moments from the day, including photos of William saluting, speaking with personnel, and shaking hands throughout the visit.

“Always a pleasure returning to RAF Valley, even more so as Royal Honorary Air Commodore,” the caption read.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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