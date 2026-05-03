Kensington Palace Surprises Royal Fans with Super Striking Photo of 29-Year-Old Prince William in Uniform

Royal family photos never really miss, but there’s a special category that always stands out: royals in uniform. There’s just something about the structure and formality that gives everything a more elevated, almost cinematic feel. And when you add a throwback into the mix? Even better. Kensington Palace recently delivered exactly that, sharing a nostalgic moment featuring Prince William.

The post appeared on Instagram Stories as part of an update about the day’s engagements. It began with an image of a helicopter in flight alongside the text, “TODAY Marking RAF Valley's 85th anniversary in Anglesey.” The sequence then transitions into a throwback photo of the Prince of Wales from his time serving in the RAF in 2011.

In the image, a 29-year-old Prince William is seen in uniform, with a green T-shirt visible underneath. He’s captured looking off to the side with a calm, neutral expression, soft eyes, and slightly tousled hair.