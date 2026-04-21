The Royal Family Marks Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday With Portrait Featuring 3 Rarely-Seen Royals

The family gathering wasn't the only way Queen Elizabeth's birthday was commemorated. Ahead of a full day of events, King Charles also released a personal video message reflecting on his mother’s life and legacy.

“Today, as we mark what would have been my beloved mother's 100th birthday, my family and I pause to reflect on the life and loss of a sovereign who meant so much to us all and to celebrate and knew the many blessings of her memory,” he said.

He went on to note, “Much about the times we now live in, I suspect, may have troubled her deeply, but I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon.”

Charles continued by recalling one of her earliest public messages, “For, as a young Princess Elizabeth put it in her first ever public broadcast, aged just 14, we can each play our part ‘to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place’.”