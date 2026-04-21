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The Royal Family Marks Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday With Portrait Featuring 3 Rarely-Seen Royals

The gang's all there

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By Clara Stein
Published Apr 21, 2026
4:02pm
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Zak Hussein

Today marks a major moment for the British royal family. April 21, 2026 would would have been Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday, and the royals are clearly leaning into the occasion with a series of tributes. And in typical fashion, Buckingham Palace is dishing out stunning photos of the family.

One that caught my eye was a portrait of several members of the family gathered in honor of the late monarch. The image shows King Charles and Queen Camilla alongside nine other royals, including Prince WilliamKate MiddletonPrincess AnnePrince EdwardDuchess Sophie, the Duke of Kent and the rarely seen Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra. The Duke of Gloucester is Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, and his wife is technically her cousin by marriage. Princess Alexandra is also one of the late Queen’s cousins.

The family gathering wasn't the only way Queen Elizabeth's birthday was commemorated. Ahead of a full day of events, King Charles also released a personal video message reflecting on his mother’s life and legacy.

“Today, as we mark what would have been my beloved mother's 100th birthday, my family and I pause to reflect on the life and loss of a sovereign who meant so much to us all and to celebrate and knew the many blessings of her memory,” he said.

He went on to note, “Much about the times we now live in, I suspect, may have troubled her deeply, but I take heart from her belief that goodness will always prevail and that a brighter dawn is never far from the horizon.”

Charles continued by recalling one of her earliest public messages, “For, as a young Princess Elizabeth put it in her first ever public broadcast, aged just 14, we can each play our part ‘to make the world of tomorrow a better and happier place’.”

He closed his address with, “In this I renew my own solemn pledge of duty and service to you all. God bless you, darling Mama. You remain forever in our hearts and prayers.”

Queen Elizabeth passed away at 96 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland after a reign that lasted nearly 71 years, the longest in British history, before King Charles ascended the throne.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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