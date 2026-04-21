The Royal Family Marks Queen Elizabeth’s Birthday With Portrait Featuring 3 Rarely-Seen Royals

Today marks a major moment for the British royal family. April 21, 2026 would would have been Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday, and the royals are clearly leaning into the occasion with a series of tributes. And in typical fashion, Buckingham Palace is dishing out stunning photos of the family.
One that caught my eye was a portrait of several members of the family gathered in honor of the late monarch. The image shows King Charles and Queen Camilla alongside nine other royals, including Prince William, Kate Middleton, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, the Duke of Kent and the rarely seen Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra. The Duke of Gloucester is Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, and his wife is technically her cousin by marriage. Princess Alexandra is also one of the late Queen’s cousins.