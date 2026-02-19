About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
King Charles's Brother Just Took a Front-Row Seat to British History

Great Britain just marked a major first

By Clara Stein
Published Feb 19, 2026
Aaron Chown/WPA Pool

If you scroll through the royal family’s official Instagram, you’re guaranteed to catch glimpses of your favorite royals. King Charles and Queen Camilla, of course, are basically constants in the feed. But other royals pop up too, like Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie, and recently, a rarely seen face has made a splash: Prince Edward. And this appearance wasn’t just for show, it marked a historic moment for Team GB and the 2026 Winter Olympics.

On Tuesday, February 17, the royal family shared photos of the Duke of Edinburgh, 61, celebrating alongside Team GB’s Huw Nightingale and Charlotte Bankes after they won gold in the mixed team snowboard cross. It was the first-ever gold on snow for Great Britain.

"Great Britain’s first-ever gold on the snow! Congratulations to Charlotte Bankes and Huw Nightingale," the caption read. "The Duke of Edinburgh has been in Milan for the @milanocortina2026 Winter Olympics."

"His Royal Highness, as Patron of @gbsnowsport, watched events and met athletes at the Games — celebrating @teamgb’s success in the Mixed Team Snowboard Cross," it continued.

Prince Edward was attending the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy, supporting British athletes and visiting venues like Livigno Snow Park.

While Prince Edward’s appearances may be rarer than other royals, they seem to be picking up lately. Back in November, body language expert Darren Stanton shared on behalf of Betfair Slots that both Edward and Duchess Sophie seem ready to step into “a fuller public role.”

Between celebrating gold medals and ramping up his royal duties, it looks like Prince Edward is carving out a more visible presence in the royal family, one historic Olympic moment at a time.

Clara Stein

