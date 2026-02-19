King Charles's Brother Just Took a Front-Row Seat to British History

If you scroll through the royal family’s official Instagram, you’re guaranteed to catch glimpses of your favorite royals. King Charles and Queen Camilla, of course, are basically constants in the feed. But other royals pop up too, like Princess Anne, Duchess Sophie, and recently, a rarely seen face has made a splash: Prince Edward. And this appearance wasn’t just for show, it marked a historic moment for Team GB and the 2026 Winter Olympics.

On Tuesday, February 17, the royal family shared photos of the Duke of Edinburgh, 61, celebrating alongside Team GB’s Huw Nightingale and Charlotte Bankes after they won gold in the mixed team snowboard cross. It was the first-ever gold on snow for Great Britain.