The Hardest Working Royal Family Member Does It Again with a New Royal First

Per a post shared on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, the Royal Star & Garter was a cause long held near and dear to the late Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne’s mom. The queen was patron of the charity from 1953—the year she ascended to the throne—all the way up until she died in 2022. At that point, Anne took over, succeeding her mother as patron, and continuing to champion the work of the Royal Star & Garter.

Today, looking lovely in emerald green, Anne marked her first in-person visit to one of the Royal Star & Garter’s many locations, where she was pictured smiling and laughing with residents. (We also love her eye-catching striped shirt, which peeks out from beneath her blazer and feels especially bright.)

All in a day’s work for the Princess Royal? We’d say so. But we’d imagine there was extra meaning behind today’s royal first given the ties to her late mom. Leave it to Anne to be the royal to carry the torch.