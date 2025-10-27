About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
The Hardest Working Royal Family Member Does It Again with a New Royal First

The occasion was also likely a poignant one

By Clara Stein
Published Oct 27, 2025
3:52pm
princess anne royal star and garter universal
Neil Mockford/Getty Images

The Court Circular has long affirmed: Princess Anne is the hardest-working royal, based purely on the number of royal engagements she takes on each year. This past weekend was no exception as she stopped by the Royal Star & Garter, a compassionate care and support center for veterans and their families, to spend time with residents at the charity’s Surbiton, England location. But the occasion also marked a royal first for the Princess Royal.

Per a post shared on the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, the Royal Star & Garter was a cause long held near and dear to the late Queen Elizabeth, Princess Anne’s mom. The queen was patron of the charity from 1953—the year she ascended to the throne—all the way up until she died in 2022. At that point, Anne took over, succeeding her mother as patron, and continuing to champion the work of the Royal Star & Garter.

Today, looking lovely in emerald green, Anne marked her first in-person visit to one of the Royal Star & Garter’s many locations, where she was pictured smiling and laughing with residents. (We also love her eye-catching striped shirt, which peeks out from beneath her blazer and feels especially bright.)

All in a day’s work for the Princess Royal? We’d say so. But we’d imagine there was extra meaning behind today’s royal first given the ties to her late mom. Leave it to Anne to be the royal to carry the torch.

