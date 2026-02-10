Olympic Star Ilia Malinin’s Body Language Speaks Volumes On and Off the Ice

Speaking on behalf of OLBG, body language expert Darren Stanton tells PureWow, “Ilia is crediting the whole team; he believes that it was a team effort, and he isn’t brash or bigging himself up.”

Stanton continues, “He is humble with everything he delivers and is proud of himself, but also of the team. He is not egocentric or thinking about himself. He is soaking up the atmosphere around him and is happy to be there, experiencing the Olympics with his team. He appeared grounded, grateful and being his authentic self. He is genuinely happy; his shoulder shrugs are in unison with what he is saying verbally, which is consistent with authenticity.”

The team gold wasn’t Malinin’s only standout moment. During the competition, he also became the first skater in 50 years to legally land a backflip in Olympic competition—yes, really. And once again, his reaction said just as much as the move itself.

“He shows microexpressions of complete surprise when he broke the record; his eyebrows were raised, his mouth was wide open, he is in complete shock that he has achieved that,” Stanton explains.