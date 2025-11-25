King Charles's Brother Spearheads Major Royal Outing—and His Body Language Is Way Different Than Usual

The royal family has been going nonstop lately. King Charles and Queen Camilla have been busy championing causes and Prince William and Kate Middleton have been just as active. Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie have also been fulfilling their royal duties and Prince Edward has quietly been making appearances of his own—recently getting some attention on the official Royal Family Instagram. Interestingly, his body language during his latest outing shows a very different side of him compared to earlier appearances.
The Duke of Edinburgh, 61, made a trip to Ghana this week, with the Royal Family sharing highlights on Instagram Stories. During his visit to Aburi, he joined a kindergarten class to hear about the benefits of play-based learning. In the photos and videos, Prince Edward’s body language is calm, relaxed and genuinely engaged with the children, a stark contrast to an appearance he made earlier this month.