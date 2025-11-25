About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
King Charles's Brother Spearheads Major Royal Outing—and His Body Language Is Way Different Than Usual

Like night and day

By Clara Stein
Published Nov 25, 2025
5:45pm
Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images

The royal family has been going nonstop lately. King Charles and Queen Camilla have been busy championing causes and Prince William and Kate Middleton have been just as active. Princess Anne and Duchess Sophie have also been fulfilling their royal duties and Prince Edward has quietly been making appearances of his own—recently getting some attention on the official Royal Family Instagram. Interestingly, his body language during his latest outing shows a very different side of him compared to earlier appearances.

The Duke of Edinburgh, 61, made a trip to Ghana this week, with the Royal Family sharing highlights on Instagram Stories. During his visit to Aburi, he joined a kindergarten class to hear about the benefits of play-based learning. In the photos and videos, Prince Edward’s body language is calm, relaxed and genuinely engaged with the children, a stark contrast to an appearance he made earlier this month.

Screenshot 2025 11 25 at 11.12.53 AM
Instagram/Royal Family

That ease carried through the rest of Prince Edward's visit. He received a ceremonial welcome at the Aburi Botanical Gardens, where he was presented with traditional Ghanaian clothing and sampled local cocoa, a cornerstone of the nation’s culture and economy.

He also toured the gardens to learn about ongoing conservation and sustainability initiatives and capped the visit by planting a tree, a tree that now stands alongside ones planted decades ago by Queen Elizabeth in 1961 and the King, then Prince of Wales, in 1977.

This relaxed and open demeanor is a noticeable change from his earlier visit to Nigeria this month. Body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, explained that Edward had appeared more anxious during that trip.

“Edward’s body language shows that he is naturally shy and introverted. He often tucks his hand into his coat or fidgets with his fingers—small, self-soothing gestures that signal nervousness,” Stanton said.

Screenshot 2025 11 25 at 11.10.25 AM
Instagram/Royal Family

“There’s a gentle hesitancy in his expressions; he can look slightly anxious, as if still adjusting to the spotlight. Yet we’re also seeing clear signs of development.”

Clearly, Prince Edward is finding his footing and growing more confident in the public eye.

Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

