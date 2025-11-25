That ease carried through the rest of Prince Edward's visit. He received a ceremonial welcome at the Aburi Botanical Gardens, where he was presented with traditional Ghanaian clothing and sampled local cocoa, a cornerstone of the nation’s culture and economy.

He also toured the gardens to learn about ongoing conservation and sustainability initiatives and capped the visit by planting a tree, a tree that now stands alongside ones planted decades ago by Queen Elizabeth in 1961 and the King, then Prince of Wales, in 1977.

This relaxed and open demeanor is a noticeable change from his earlier visit to Nigeria this month. Body language expert Darren Stanton, speaking on behalf of Betfair Slots, explained that Edward had appeared more anxious during that trip.

“Edward’s body language shows that he is naturally shy and introverted. He often tucks his hand into his coat or fidgets with his fingers—small, self-soothing gestures that signal nervousness,” Stanton said.