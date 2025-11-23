Camera Catches Duchess Sophie Copying Kate Middleton During Solo Outing

Recently, the Princess of Wales displayed her own face-to-face chat closer to home, conversing with a young member of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens in Windsor. This was in September, during the state visit by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Prior to that, Catherine has been eye-to-eye with children across the empire, from elementary school age kids to infants.

Meghan and Harry were also early adopters of the practice, for example, last year when they met children among adoring crowds in Nigeria. Hot take—not only does getting-down-to-eye-level parenting make for a better relationship, it makes for a better photo. That's why Kate Middleton photographs are so impactful—she's right there with her subjects. Attentive royals + adoring fans is a winning combination, and congratulations to Princess Sophie for using it to great effect in Belize.