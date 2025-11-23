Kate Middleton has won the hearts and minds of Britain and the world with her poise, courage under adversity and gung-ho enthusiasm for her royal duties. She also knows how to grab the attention of children she interacts with—including, most importantly, her own—by deploying a signature communications move. We're talking here of course about her habit of hunkering down to eye level with children and speaking right to them, face-to-face. The move is so winning, so effective and so overall touching that it's spreading through the royals, most recently on Duchess Sophie's solo trip to Belize.
Camera Catches Duchess Sophie Copying Kate Middleton During Solo Outing
It's a mark of emotional intelligence
During Sophie's trip to Belize in late November, part of a longer trip to Central America, she visited San Antonio Women’s Cooperative, where she "heard about efforts to empower women and inspire children, joining a pottery and traditional Mayan cooking workshop" according to social media. In the second slide of her post, Sophie uses Princess Catherine's move: She bends down to speak at eye level to hatted boys with glowing smiles.
Recently, the Princess of Wales displayed her own face-to-face chat closer to home, conversing with a young member of the Scouts' Squirrels programme in Frogmore Gardens in Windsor. This was in September, during the state visit by President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. Prior to that, Catherine has been eye-to-eye with children across the empire, from elementary school age kids to infants.
Meghan and Harry were also early adopters of the practice, for example, last year when they met children among adoring crowds in Nigeria. Hot take—not only does getting-down-to-eye-level parenting make for a better relationship, it makes for a better photo. That's why Kate Middleton photographs are so impactful—she's right there with her subjects. Attentive royals + adoring fans is a winning combination, and congratulations to Princess Sophie for using it to great effect in Belize.