About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Princess Anne Trades Brooch for Chic Navy Scarf and It Instantly Elevates Her Look

No tricky knots required

Author image: rachel bowie christine han photography 100
By Rachel Bowie
Published Nov 24, 2025
4:13pm
princess anne navy scarf universal
Dominic Lipinski/Getty Images

Princess Anne reporting for royal duty, as per usual: This time, it was a prestigious setting at the University of London, where the Princess Royal—who is Chancellor for the school—conferred honorary degrees on five honorary graduates for distinguished achievements in their respective fields. But we couldn’t help but notice a sleek change to her style: Instead of a brooch, Anne had looped an elegant (and delicately patterned) navy scarf around her neck.

On top of her cream-colored blazer, the scarf instantly dressed up Anne’s entire look. She removed it for the on-stage portion of the proceedings—you’ll notice as you swipe through the carousel of pics, shared to the royal family’s officialy Instagram account—but as she mixed and mingled with degree recipients at a reception, it looked pretty and polished. The tiny embroidered details in gold also helped it feel a bit fancy, but not too over the top. (You’ll notice, Anne’s scarf also replaced the need for any flashy royal jewels—her earrings were understated and there wasn’t a brooch in sight.)

princess anne
Max Mumby/Getty Images

According to the royal family’s social media post, Anne was on hand to present honorary degrees to Sir Terry Waite, co-founder of Hostage International, who was captured while seeking the release of hostages in Lebanon and spent almost five years in solitary confinement. Additional recepients included Susannah Schofield, who established the John Schofield Trust in memory of her husband, a journalist killed in action, along with Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and the Reverend Philip Goff.

Anne was officially named Chancellor of the school in 1981, which means its a role she’s held onto for more than 45 years. She took over for the Queen Mother, who also brought longevity to the post, carrying out the official duty from 1955 to 1980.

As for the scarf, it’s a reminder that the simplest flourish—or accessory in a regal-feeling color like a deep blue—is all you need to add a bit more panache to your everyday style. But also, Anne in particular is famous for her “no fuss” approach to royal life. Her scarf tie, which is draped rather effortlessly around her neck, reflects that...and is easy to replicate, too.

RELATED

Princess Anne Steps Out in Rarely Seen Gold Leaf Brooch—and There’s a Sentimental Meaning Behind It

rachel bowie christine han photography 100
Rachel Bowie

Senior Director, Special Projects and Royals

  • Writes and produces family, fashion, wellness, relationships, money and royals content
  • Podcast co-host and published author with a book about the British Royal Family
  • Studied sociology at Wheaton College and received a masters degree in journalism from Emerson College
read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2025 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe