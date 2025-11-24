Princess Anne reporting for royal duty, as per usual: This time, it was a prestigious setting at the University of London, where the Princess Royal—who is Chancellor for the school—conferred honorary degrees on five honorary graduates for distinguished achievements in their respective fields. But we couldn’t help but notice a sleek change to her style: Instead of a brooch, Anne had looped an elegant (and delicately patterned) navy scarf around her neck.
Princess Anne Trades Brooch for Chic Navy Scarf and It Instantly Elevates Her Look
No tricky knots required
On top of her cream-colored blazer, the scarf instantly dressed up Anne’s entire look. She removed it for the on-stage portion of the proceedings—you’ll notice as you swipe through the carousel of pics, shared to the royal family’s officialy Instagram account—but as she mixed and mingled with degree recipients at a reception, it looked pretty and polished. The tiny embroidered details in gold also helped it feel a bit fancy, but not too over the top. (You’ll notice, Anne’s scarf also replaced the need for any flashy royal jewels—her earrings were understated and there wasn’t a brooch in sight.)
According to the royal family’s social media post, Anne was on hand to present honorary degrees to Sir Terry Waite, co-founder of Hostage International, who was captured while seeking the release of hostages in Lebanon and spent almost five years in solitary confinement. Additional recepients included Susannah Schofield, who established the John Schofield Trust in memory of her husband, a journalist killed in action, along with Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and the Reverend Philip Goff.
Anne was officially named Chancellor of the school in 1981, which means its a role she’s held onto for more than 45 years. She took over for the Queen Mother, who also brought longevity to the post, carrying out the official duty from 1955 to 1980.
As for the scarf, it’s a reminder that the simplest flourish—or accessory in a regal-feeling color like a deep blue—is all you need to add a bit more panache to your everyday style. But also, Anne in particular is famous for her “no fuss” approach to royal life. Her scarf tie, which is draped rather effortlessly around her neck, reflects that...and is easy to replicate, too.