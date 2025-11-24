Princess Anne Trades Brooch for Chic Navy Scarf and It Instantly Elevates Her Look

According to the royal family’s social media post, Anne was on hand to present honorary degrees to Sir Terry Waite, co-founder of Hostage International, who was captured while seeking the release of hostages in Lebanon and spent almost five years in solitary confinement. Additional recepients included Susannah Schofield, who established the John Schofield Trust in memory of her husband, a journalist killed in action, along with Professor Sir Hilary Beckles, Kumar Mangalam Birla, and the Reverend Philip Goff.

Anne was officially named Chancellor of the school in 1981, which means its a role she’s held onto for more than 45 years. She took over for the Queen Mother, who also brought longevity to the post, carrying out the official duty from 1955 to 1980.

As for the scarf, it’s a reminder that the simplest flourish—or accessory in a regal-feeling color like a deep blue—is all you need to add a bit more panache to your everyday style. But also, Anne in particular is famous for her “no fuss” approach to royal life. Her scarf tie, which is draped rather effortlessly around her neck, reflects that...and is easy to replicate, too.