Buckingham Palace Shares Eye-Catching Photo of Princess Anne Saluting

During the event, Princess Anne represented His Majesty King Charles and welcomed newly qualified officers into the Royal Navy, according to the caption.

“The ceremony marked the commissioning of 155 junior officers after their 29 weeks of training,” the caption explained.

And while the moment feels significant, it’s not exactly new territory for her. Princess Anne has long-standing ties to the Navy. As the Palace noted, “Her Royal Highness has held the rank of Admiral in the Royal Navy since 2012 and is the patron of several naval charities including The Naval Children’s Charity and The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.”

Still, seeing her in uniform never really gets old. Just days earlier, the Palace posted more photos from her visit to St. John Ambulance, marking the 40th anniversary of its National Cadet of the Year competition, once again, uniform and all.