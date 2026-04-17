Buckingham Palace Shares Eye-Catching Photo of Princess Anne Saluting

If there’s one thing Buckingham Palace consistently delivers, it’s a stream of gorgeous, often striking photos of the royal family. We’ve seen everyone from Duchess Sophie to Queen Camilla and King Charles III and the latest post might just stop you mid-scroll. The subject? Princess Anne.
The Palace recently shared a carousel of images from Princess Anne’s appearance at Dartmouth’s Passing Out Parade on April 17, and the lead photo is especially powerful. In it, the Princess Royal is dressed in full navy uniform, captured mid-salute. It’s one of those images that feels both formal and deeply personal. She looks every bit the seasoned servicewoman, poised and confident, with fellow service members standing in line behind her.