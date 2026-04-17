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Buckingham Palace Shares Eye-Catching Photo of Princess Anne Saluting

You can feel the weight of the moment

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By Clara Stein
Published Apr 17, 2026
2:58pm
Princess Anne Navy Parade 2026 720x780
ANDY RAIN/EPA

If there’s one thing Buckingham Palace consistently delivers, it’s a stream of gorgeous, often striking photos of the royal family. We’ve seen everyone from Duchess Sophie to Queen Camilla and King Charles III and the latest post might just stop you mid-scroll. The subject? Princess Anne.

The Palace recently shared a carousel of images from Princess Anne’s appearance at Dartmouth’s Passing Out Parade on April 17, and the lead photo is especially powerful. In it, the Princess Royal is dressed in full navy uniform, captured mid-salute. It’s one of those images that feels both formal and deeply personal. She looks every bit the seasoned servicewoman, poised and confident, with fellow service members standing in line behind her.

During the event, Princess Anne represented His Majesty King Charles and welcomed newly qualified officers into the Royal Navy, according to the caption.

“The ceremony marked the commissioning of 155 junior officers after their 29 weeks of training,” the caption explained.

And while the moment feels significant, it’s not exactly new territory for her. Princess Anne has long-standing ties to the Navy. As the Palace noted, “Her Royal Highness has held the rank of Admiral in the Royal Navy since 2012 and is the patron of several naval charities including The Naval Children’s Charity and The Royal Navy and Royal Marines Charity.”

Still, seeing her in uniform never really gets old. Just days earlier, the Palace posted more photos from her visit to St. John Ambulance, marking the 40th anniversary of its National Cadet of the Year competition, once again, uniform and all.

“The Princess Royal has joined St John Ambulance to celebrate the 40th anniversary of their National Cadet of the Year competition,” the caption read, highlighting her continued hands-on role and decades-long commitment.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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