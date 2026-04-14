Princess Anne's Body Language Was Wildly Different (and Wildly Telling) at Latest Outing

On April 13, Princess Anne, as Youth Commandant-in-Chief, paid a visit to St. John Ambulance in honor of the 40th anniversary of its National Cadet of the Year competition. In nearly every photo shared by Buckingham Palace, the 75-year-old can be seen smiling or laughing as she interacts with cadets and officials, clearly relaxed and having fun.

The Princess Royal met with award winners spanning all four decades, including this year's honoree, Emily England, and the first National Cadet of the Year, Simon Stockhill, who was recognized in 1987. The program sees many graduates go on to pursue careers in healthcare, medicine and emergency services.