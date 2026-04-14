Princess Anne is one of the British Royal Family's hardest workers, and it shows in both her no-nonsense demeanor and fashion. Whether the Princess Royal is presiding over an investiture ceremony or patronizing one of her many organizations, she has the well-deserved reputation as a stalwart of stability in the family, especially as health diagnoses and scandals have beset her relatives. But on a recent outing, I couldn't help but notice a change in the Princess' body language—which was completely different from her previous public appearance.
Princess Anne's Body Language Was Wildly Different (and Wildly Telling) at Latest Outing
She can break character
On April 13, Princess Anne, as Youth Commandant-in-Chief, paid a visit to St. John Ambulance in honor of the 40th anniversary of its National Cadet of the Year competition. In nearly every photo shared by Buckingham Palace, the 75-year-old can be seen smiling or laughing as she interacts with cadets and officials, clearly relaxed and having fun.
The Princess Royal met with award winners spanning all four decades, including this year's honoree, Emily England, and the first National Cadet of the Year, Simon Stockhill, who was recognized in 1987. The program sees many graduates go on to pursue careers in healthcare, medicine and emergency services.
All the smiles and laughter were in stark contrast to her previous outing at the beginning of the month. Princess Anne visited The King’s Royal Hussars at Salisbury Plain Training Area in her capacity as Colonel-in-Chief, a position she has held since the regiment's creation in 1969.
Dressed in her own set of fatigues, Princess Anne kept a rather serious demeanor as she met with soldiers and learned more about their month-long training program and observed exercises that included the coordination of tanks, infantry and drones. Given the more solemn nature of the activities, her formal posture was appropriate. But one thing's for sure—it's nice to see the Princess relaxed and having fun.