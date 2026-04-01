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Palace Shares New Photo of Princess Anne in Uniform & One Detail Immediately Stuck Out

I spy with my little eye

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Apr 1, 2026
2:40pm
Princess Anne
ANDY RAIN/EPA

When it comes to a striking royal photo moment, the British royal family rarely misses. There have been plenty of recent standouts, including Prince William looking especially polished in uniform, King Charles serving solo regal energy, and even those more candid snaps of Duchess Sophie that fans loved. But this time, all eyes are on Princess Anne, and honestly, one very specific detail instantly steals the spotlight.

On April 1, Buckingham Palace shared a series of images from Princess Anne’s visit to The King’s Royal Hussars at the Salisbury Plain Training Area. In the photos, the Princess Royal is seen in full camouflage gear paired with forest green trousers, fully in her element while meeting troops and observing military exercises. But let’s be real, the true standout accessory here is her pair of sunglasses.

Princess Anne appears to be wearing what looks like her go-to pair: sporty, slightly futuristic shades that many will recognize as part of the Adidas Team Great Britain kit. And if you’re having déjà vu, you’re not imagining it. She’s been spotted in them countless times over the years, including during a 2025 visit to Turkey and a surprise appearance at the 2024 Paris Olympics. At this point, they’re basically part of her unofficial uniform. And honestly? They work.

Beyond the style moment, the visit itself had a strong focus on military engagement. Princess Anne spent time speaking with soldiers about the unit’s four-week training program and watched live demonstrations, including coordinated exercises involving tanks, infantry, and drones.

And for anyone wondering her connection to the regiment, The Palace explained in the caption of the post, “The Princess has had an association with The King’s Royal Hussars for over fifty years, becoming Colonel-in-Chief when the regiment was first created in 1969.”

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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