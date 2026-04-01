Palace Shares New Photo of Princess Anne in Uniform & One Detail Immediately Stuck Out

When it comes to a striking royal photo moment, the British royal family rarely misses. There have been plenty of recent standouts, including Prince William looking especially polished in uniform, King Charles serving solo regal energy, and even those more candid snaps of Duchess Sophie that fans loved. But this time, all eyes are on Princess Anne, and honestly, one very specific detail instantly steals the spotlight.

On April 1, Buckingham Palace shared a series of images from Princess Anne’s visit to The King’s Royal Hussars at the Salisbury Plain Training Area. In the photos, the Princess Royal is seen in full camouflage gear paired with forest green trousers, fully in her element while meeting troops and observing military exercises. But let’s be real, the true standout accessory here is her pair of sunglasses.