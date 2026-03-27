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Kensington Palace Posts Striking Photo of Prince William Walking Alone (Before Pulling a Cute Dad Move)

Fun and games

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By Clara Stein
Published Mar 27, 2026
5:00pm
prince william mercian regiment visit
Justin Tallis-AFP/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

The Prince of Wales has had a packed week. First, he supported his father, King Charles, in welcoming Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu to London with a state banquet. Prince William then stepped out for a visit with Homewards, the non-profit he created in conjunction with The Royal Foundation, to highlight its youth homelessness intervention program. Add to that an investiture ceremony and the Installation of Dame Sarah Mullally as the Archbishop of Canterbury at Canterbury Cathedral, and you would think the royal was ready for a well-deserved break.

But, nope. Instead, the Prince of Wales motored up to Bulford, England, to visit the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment. In a recap of the visit, Kensington Palace released a striking photo of the Prince walking alone—and then I stumbled on another one where he pulled the cutest dad move.

The image shows Prince William dressed in army fatigues and a green beret as he solemnly walks in front of the garrison's brick wall.

"Meeting soldiers and families following their recent deployment to Estonia, and hearing directly from a female network about their experiences serving in the Armed Forces," the caption read. The heir to the throne spent time "observing training exercises before presenting warrants—recognizing commitment and dedication across the regiment."

prince william mercian regiment visit
Justin Tallis-AFP/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

Prince William also spent time observing indoor close quarter battle training—but still left room for fun and games. At a reception, he took time to meet with the regiment's family members, including a toddler dressed in appropriate spring pink florals. Showing himself to be the father of three that he is, the Prince offered the youngster a high-five, which she timidly accepted. It was a nice break from the formality of the official activities and gave him a chance to break out his silly side.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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