Kensington Palace Posts Striking Photo of Prince William Walking Alone (Before Pulling a Cute Dad Move)

The Prince of Wales has had a packed week. First, he supported his father, King Charles, in welcoming Nigerian President Bola Tinubu and First Lady Oluremi Tinubu to London with a state banquet. Prince William then stepped out for a visit with Homewards, the non-profit he created in conjunction with The Royal Foundation, to highlight its youth homelessness intervention program. Add to that an investiture ceremony and the Installation of Dame Sarah Mullally as the Archbishop of Canterbury at Canterbury Cathedral, and you would think the royal was ready for a well-deserved break.

But, nope. Instead, the Prince of Wales motored up to Bulford, England, to visit the 1st Battalion Mercian Regiment. In a recap of the visit, Kensington Palace released a striking photo of the Prince walking alone—and then I stumbled on another one where he pulled the cutest dad move.