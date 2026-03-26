The Princess of Wales is rather consistent when it comes to fashion. Pointy-toe pumps, top-handle bags, frock coats and the occasional pair of jeans and a smart blazer. So when Princess Catherine was recently photographed wearing a ginormous hat, it caught my attention immediately. But on closer inspection, I couldn't help but also notice her sentimental choice in earrings.
Kate Middleton Steps Out in Statement Hat—But My Eyes Went Straight to Her Earrings
A $10,000 cluster of pearls
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Kate donned a black-and-white Suzannah London Washington cashmere coat ($3,875; similar here, $180) in the Prince of Wales checkered pattern. It featured a silk black satin outline and faux horn buttons. She paired it with simple black pumps and a mini quilted Chanel bag (similar here, $23).
While she normally opts for smaller fascinators, this time, Princess Catherine went big and bold in the hat department. She selected a coordinating wide-brimmed hat from Juliette Botterill to complete the look. Her jewelry was minimal: A cross necklace (appropriate for the occasion), sapphire engagement ring and a pair of pearl earrings that immediately drew my eye.
The Cassandra Goad Cavolfiore pearl cluster earrings ($10,200; similar here, $12) are a particular favorite of the Princess'. She first debuted them at Prince Louis' christening in 2018, and has worn them numerous times since, including to Trooping the Colour and at Wimbledon.
The Princess, along with the Prince of Wales, attend the Installation of Dame Sarah Mullally as the Archbishop of Canterbury at Canterbury Cathedral. The moment is historically significant; Mullally is the first woman to hold the post in its 1,400-year-old-history. As Supreme Governor of the Church of England, King Charles was also in attendance. The Archbishop holds the role of Privy Counsellor to the royal family, officiating weddings, coronations, baptisms and funerals.