Kate Middleton Steps Out in Statement Hat—But My Eyes Went Straight to Her Earrings

Kate donned a black-and-white Suzannah London Washington cashmere coat ($3,875; similar here, $180) in the Prince of Wales checkered pattern. It featured a silk black satin outline and faux horn buttons. She paired it with simple black pumps and a mini quilted Chanel bag (similar here, $23).

While she normally opts for smaller fascinators, this time, Princess Catherine went big and bold in the hat department. She selected a coordinating wide-brimmed hat from Juliette Botterill to complete the look. Her jewelry was minimal: A cross necklace (appropriate for the occasion), sapphire engagement ring and a pair of pearl earrings that immediately drew my eye.

The Cassandra Goad Cavolfiore pearl cluster earrings ($10,200; similar here, $12) are a particular favorite of the Princess'. She first debuted them at Prince Louis' christening in 2018, and has worn them numerous times since, including to Trooping the Colour and at Wimbledon.