Buckingham Palace Shares Striking Photo of Duchess Sophie During Historic Northern Ireland Visit

The rest of the carousel highlights moments from Sophie’s one-day visit to Northern Ireland. During the trip, the duchess stopped by a newly opened autism center in Randalstown, County Antrim, and also attended a Women in Leadership event held at the town’s library.

"The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Northern Ireland!," the palace captioned the post.

"As Patron, HRH opened the new @nationalautisticsociety_ni centre and heard from families about the support this special space will provide," the caption continued. "At Randalstown Library, The Duchess met community groups and those who have taken part in a Women in Leadership Programme. HRH learnt about local initiatives to encourage wellbeing and connection at Walkways Community Centre."

The post concluded, "As Patron, The Duchess also met @guidedogsni volunteers who are celebrating 40 years of the charity in Northern Ireland."