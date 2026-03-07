About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Buckingham Palace Shares Striking Photo of Duchess Sophie During Historic Northern Ireland Visit

Makes me wish I was there

By Clara Stein
Published Mar 7, 2026
Duchess Sophie
When it comes to the royal family, there’s never a shortage of photos. Between official outings, milestone celebrations and birthday portraits, Buckingham Palace does a pretty great job of keeping royal watchers in the loop. And their recent post is no exception. The palace recently shared a carousel of photos from Duchess Sophie’s outing and the first image in the set is especially striking.

The lead photo shows the Duchess of Edinburgh seated between two young boys, looking ahead with a huge smile across her face. Her mouth is open mid-laugh, her cheeks lifted high, and the whole moment feels refreshingly candid. It’s the kind of spontaneous snapshot we don’t always see in official royal photography, and the joy practically jumps off the screen.

The rest of the carousel highlights moments from Sophie’s one-day visit to Northern Ireland. During the trip, the duchess stopped by a newly opened autism center in Randalstown, County Antrim, and also attended a Women in Leadership event held at the town’s library.

"The Duchess of Edinburgh has visited Northern Ireland!," the palace captioned the post.

"As Patron, HRH opened the new @nationalautisticsociety_ni centre and heard from families about the support this special space will provide," the caption continued. "At Randalstown Library, The Duchess met community groups and those who have taken part in a Women in Leadership Programme. HRH learnt about local initiatives to encourage wellbeing and connection at Walkways Community Centre."

The post concluded, "As Patron, The Duchess also met @guidedogsni volunteers who are celebrating 40 years of the charity in Northern Ireland."

The visit marked a notable return for Duchess Sophie, who hadn’t traveled to the region in nearly a decade.

And, of course, the royal didn’t disappoint in the style department either. For the outing, Sophie opted for a nearly monochromatic look, pairing a maroon dress with matching pointed-toe heels and a coordinating handbag, all topped off with a classic brown blazer. Effortless, polished and perfectly royal.

