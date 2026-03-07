Buckingham Palace Shares Striking Photo of Duchess Sophie During Historic Northern Ireland Visit

When it comes to the royal family, there’s never a shortage of photos. Between official outings, milestone celebrations and birthday portraits, Buckingham Palace does a pretty great job of keeping royal watchers in the loop. And their recent post is no exception. The palace recently shared a carousel of photos from Duchess Sophie’s outing and the first image in the set is especially striking.
The lead photo shows the Duchess of Edinburgh seated between two young boys, looking ahead with a huge smile across her face. Her mouth is open mid-laugh, her cheeks lifted high, and the whole moment feels refreshingly candid. It’s the kind of spontaneous snapshot we don’t always see in official royal photography, and the joy practically jumps off the screen.