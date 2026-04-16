Buckingham Palace Releases Striking Queen Camilla Photos—But My Eyes Went Right to Her Brooch

Honestly, what is going on with the British royal family and their jewelry choices as of late? The pieces have been on point, particularly when it comes to Queen Camilla and Princess Anne. The duo have been debuting stunning piece after stunning piece—and I'm only talking about their brooches.

In March, King Charles's sister donned a beautiful brooch depicting two interlocking pieces of rope. Back in November, she gave us a sparkly floral design that has been in her royal jewel box since the 1960s. As for the queen, last month she showed off a mysterious brooch as she was accompanied by style icon Anna Wintour. And back in January, Camilla's brooch paid tribute to her husband (aww).

And right on cue, for this year's Easter Sunday, Queen Camilla wore a stunning piece that stole the show (no easy feat considering just how bright her red coat and hat were).