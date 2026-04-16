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Buckingham Palace Releases Striking Queen Camilla Photos—But My Eyes Went Right to Her Brooch

She knows how to make a statement

Author image: philip mutz vp news and entertainment purewow
By Philip Mutz
Published Apr 16, 2026
2:00pm
queen camilla easter sunday brooch
Alastair Grant-AP/POOL supplied by Splash News

Honestly, what is going on with the British royal family and their jewelry choices as of late? The pieces have been on point, particularly when it comes to Queen Camilla and Princess Anne. The duo have been debuting stunning piece after stunning piece—and I'm only talking about their brooches.

In March, King Charles's sister donned a beautiful brooch depicting two interlocking pieces of rope. Back in November, she gave us a sparkly floral design that has been in her royal jewel box since the 1960s. As for the queen, last month she showed off a mysterious brooch as she was accompanied by style icon Anna Wintour. And back in January, Camilla's brooch paid tribute to her husband (aww).

And right on cue, for this year's Easter Sunday, Queen Camilla wore a stunning piece that stole the show (no easy feat considering just how bright her red coat and hat were).

On April 5, the royal family stepped out in full force for the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel. The king, queen, the king's sister, Prince William, Princess Catherine and more were in attendance (including Prince George, 12, and Prince Louis, 7, dressed as each other’s style twin). Afterwards, the palace shared photos on Instagram, featuring several striking shots of the queen.

For the outing, Camilla wore a red wool coat dress by Fiona Clare and a large hat by Philip Treacy. She even carried a black Dior bag. But my eyes? They zeroed in on her...you guessed it...brooch!

According to Town & Country, the queen wore the beautiful Raspberry Pip Brooch, which may be so named due to its delicate nature being reminiscent of a raspberry seed.

queen camilla easter sunday brooch
SplashNews.com

This accessory choice was a rewear to be sure. She first wore the brooch on Christmas in 2023, and it's made an appearance several times since. The piece reportedly dates back to 1881 (ooh la la!).

Keep the statement pieces coming, Your Majesty.

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Philip Mutz

VP, News and Entertainment

  • Oversees news and entertainment content
  • Is an award-winning playwright and has hosted two entertainment podcasts
  • Has 10+ years experience in entertainment coverage and viral media
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