Kensington Palace Posts Haunting Photo of Kate Middleton Standing Alone

The Princess of Wales made an appearance on behalf of King Charles at the ANZAC Day (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) proceedings in London.

"Remembering the courage, sacrifice and spirit of all the Australians and New Zealanders who served and continue to serve the Armed Forces," her social media caption read.

Kensington Palace shared a carousel of photos to Instagram showing the Princess, dressed in a somber navy blue ensemble, attending the ceremony and laying a wreath at the memorial in Whitehall. In the fourth photo, Princess Catherine can be seen standing at the forefront of the crowd, alone, in front of the words "The Glorious Dead." In the seventh photo, she is photographed in front of the gates of Westminster Abbey looking contemplatively into the distance.

The Princess was accompanied by the high commissioners for New Zealand and Australia, Hamish Cooper and Jay Weatherill, who also paid their respects. The memorial itself commemorates the lives lost in the Battle of Gallipoli in 1915.