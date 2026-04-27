After successfully completing chemotherapy and entering remission, Princess Catherine has been back in the public eye in a big way. The Princess of Wales has kept a full calendar, from supporting children's charities to visiting public service organizations and hosting England's women's rugby team at Windsor. But recently, Princess Catherine took a break from these uplifting visits in support of a more somber event.
Kensington Palace Posts Haunting Photo of Kate Middleton Standing Alone
A striking solo image
The Princess of Wales made an appearance on behalf of King Charles at the ANZAC Day (Australian and New Zealand Army Corps) proceedings in London.
"Remembering the courage, sacrifice and spirit of all the Australians and New Zealanders who served and continue to serve the Armed Forces," her social media caption read.
Kensington Palace shared a carousel of photos to Instagram showing the Princess, dressed in a somber navy blue ensemble, attending the ceremony and laying a wreath at the memorial in Whitehall. In the fourth photo, Princess Catherine can be seen standing at the forefront of the crowd, alone, in front of the words "The Glorious Dead." In the seventh photo, she is photographed in front of the gates of Westminster Abbey looking contemplatively into the distance.
The Princess was accompanied by the high commissioners for New Zealand and Australia, Hamish Cooper and Jay Weatherill, who also paid their respects. The memorial itself commemorates the lives lost in the Battle of Gallipoli in 1915.
In addition to the photos, Kensington Palace also shared a video of the ceremonies, including several striking clips of the Princess somberly paying her respects.
"From Gallipoli to the present day. Honouring all Australians and New Zealanders who have given so much in service on ANZAC Day," the caption read. "Lest we forget."