Kate Middleton & Prince William Share Throwback of Prince George & It Stopped Me in My Tracks

April 21 was a pretty big one for the British royal family as it would have been Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday—and the day came with a full slate of tributes, gatherings, and a rare family moment that included a few royals we don’t usually see front and center. One of the more personal nods came from Kate Middleton and Prince William, who shared a carousel of throwback photos, one of which quite literally stopped me in my tracks.

The post opens with a striking black-and-white portrait of the late Queen, followed by sweet family shots of her with the Wales crew. But the final photo? That one really gets you. It shows Prince William sitting down, holding a toddler-aged Prince George’s hand, while George flashes the biggest, brightest smile with those classic rosy cheeks.