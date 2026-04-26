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Kate Middleton & Prince William Share Throwback of Prince George & It Stopped Me in My Tracks

You're gonna want to see this

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By Clara Stein
Published Apr 26, 2026
1:00pm
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Zak Hussein

April 21 was a pretty big one for the British royal family as it would have been Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday—and the day came with a full slate of tributes, gatherings, and a rare family moment that included a few royals we don’t usually see front and center. One of the more personal nods came from Kate Middleton and Prince William, who shared a carousel of throwback photos, one of which quite literally stopped me in my tracks.

The post opens with a striking black-and-white portrait of the late Queen, followed by sweet family shots of her with the Wales crew. But the final photo? That one really gets you. It shows Prince William sitting down, holding a toddler-aged Prince George’s hand, while George flashes the biggest, brightest smile with those classic rosy cheeks.

And honestly, seeing that tiny George compared to the 12-year-old he is now is a real reminder of just how fast time moves. Cute throwbacks aside, the day also included a new royal family portrait featuring not one, not two, but three rarely seen royals.

In a joint post with the official royal family account, Princess Catherine and Prince William appear alongside King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne, Prince Edward, Duchess Sophie, the Duke of Kent, plus the more low-profile Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and Princess Alexandra. For context, the Duke of Gloucester is Queen Elizabeth II’s cousin, his wife is her cousin by marriage, and Princess Alexandra is also one of the late Queen’s cousins.

The portrait was taken at a special Buckingham Palace reception honoring Queen Elizabeth’s 100th birthday. The event also brought together representatives from charities and organizations close to her heart, along with guests celebrating their own centennial birthdays.

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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