Princess Lilibet Has the Cutest Reaction While Helping Mom Meghan Markle in the Chicken Coop

In the video, Meghan shows herself walking through the coop with Grahm, the founder and chocolatier behind Compartés. Compartés collaborates with the Duchess's lifestyle brand, As Ever, on their chocolate offerings.

Meghan swings the camera around, and we can get a glimpse of the 4-year-old Princess peering into a chicken coop.

"Mom I got another gray one!" she exclaims.

"Thanks, sweetheart," her mother chirps as the chickens do their own clucking.