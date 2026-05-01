Meghan Markle and Prince Harry may have stepped back from royal life, but the pair are busier than ever. They most recently returned from a tour of Australia, while Meghan has also stepped out in support of various art projects, causes and charities. But when she's off the clock, the Duchess of Sussex can be found at her home in Montecito, California, with her chickens. In a new Instagram story, she shared an adorable moment with her daughter, Lilibet, as the pair showed the Duchess's friend, Jonathan Grahm, around the farm.
Princess Lilibet Has the Cutest Reaction While Helping Mom Meghan Markle in the Chicken Coop
Heart melting
In the video, Meghan shows herself walking through the coop with Grahm, the founder and chocolatier behind Compartés. Compartés collaborates with the Duchess's lifestyle brand, As Ever, on their chocolate offerings.
Meghan swings the camera around, and we can get a glimpse of the 4-year-old Princess peering into a chicken coop.
"Mom I got another gray one!" she exclaims.
"Thanks, sweetheart," her mother chirps as the chickens do their own clucking.
Chickens Phil and Jill made a cameo before Grahm got down on the ground with some chicken feed, which the birds pecked directly out of this hands.
"Oh my god, you feel it pecking," he said. Meghan's laughter could be heard in the background as her friend squatted on the ground surrounded by the avian tenants.
While the royal couple has yet to announce any future public engagements, the Duchess has kept herself busy with As Ever, and yesterday announced the brand's Mother's Day collection. It includes Compartés-designed chocolates, limited edition candles, boxes of tea and charming jam jars. With Mother's Day on May 10, it's perfect timing. (But I won't tattle if you end up buying everything for yourself.)