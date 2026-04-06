Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Show Off Their Competitive Sides in Meghan Markle's New Easter Video

Meghan shared a carousel of videos on Instagram with the simple caption, “Happy Easter!” The first two videos showed her chickens pecking on fresh greens and a coup brimming with pastel eggs. Her children then made an appearance in the third video as they raced each other to capture a bright red Easter egg hiding in the grass. Princess Lilibet is later shown crossing a small stone bridge over a stream hauling two Easter baskets as Prince Archie leads the way.

The Easter Bunny didn’t just leave egg-sized treats, though. Meghan also included a video of her daughter double-fisting stuffed animals—one of which was a rabbit the length of the 4-year-old’s torso. Prince Archie had his own moment to shine, and proved himself quite the artist as he expertly guided a marker in a perfect line over a spinning Easter egg.