Easter brings to mind many things, from spring flowers and better weather to sunlight, ham, pretty Sunday best dresses and chocolate. While the adults are busy fussing over the Easter brunch and making sure everyone’s hats haven’t gone askew, the kids are most likely thinking about what the Easter Bunny’s brought to town. And, as it turns out, even the royals can’t resist a lively (and competitive) Easter egg hunt. Meghan Markle’s two children certainly took to it with aplomb. In a new video, the Duchess of Sussex showed some BTS footage of her family’s Easter festivities—and revealed her kids’ competitive sides.
Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet Show Off Their Competitive Sides in Meghan Markle's New Easter Video
Easter Bunny came in clutch
Meghan shared a carousel of videos on Instagram with the simple caption, “Happy Easter!” The first two videos showed her chickens pecking on fresh greens and a coup brimming with pastel eggs. Her children then made an appearance in the third video as they raced each other to capture a bright red Easter egg hiding in the grass. Princess Lilibet is later shown crossing a small stone bridge over a stream hauling two Easter baskets as Prince Archie leads the way.
The Easter Bunny didn’t just leave egg-sized treats, though. Meghan also included a video of her daughter double-fisting stuffed animals—one of which was a rabbit the length of the 4-year-old’s torso. Prince Archie had his own moment to shine, and proved himself quite the artist as he expertly guided a marker in a perfect line over a spinning Easter egg.
While the Sussexes enjoyed a quiet celebration in sunny California, their cousins across the pond kept with tradition and attended the Easter Matins Service at St George’s Chapel in Windsor alongside their grandfather, King Charles. They were joined by Princess Anne, Queen Camilla, Prince Edward and other members of the royal family. On Maundy Thursday the previous week, King Charles attended the Royal Maundy Service at St. Asaph Cathedral in North Wales, where he disbursed the traditional Royal Maundy gifts to exemplary community members.