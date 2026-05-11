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Kate Middleton Sports Daring Hat (and Rarely Seen Piece of Jewelry From Princess Diana)

It's stunning

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published May 11, 2026
2:57pm

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kate middleton daring hat garden party
Chris Jackson-Getty/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

While I love nearly every outfit Kate Middleton has ever worn, she has a history of dressing on the safer side. But earlier this year, I noticed that the Princess of Wales was getting a bit more daring. It started with her appearance at the Installation of Dame Sarah Mullally as the Archbishop of Canterbury at Canterbury Cathedral in late March. Instead of her usual dainty fascinator, the future queen opted for a big, bold, wide-brimmed hat that cut a striking figure in the church. And she repeated that choice last week during her first garden party appearance of the year.

The Princess stepped out along side her husband, Prince William. Both looked chic; Prince William in a top hat and coattails, his wife in a black-and-white polka dot midi dress from her go-to brand, Self-Portrait. She accessorized with Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain pearl drop earrings, Ralph Lauren Celia calfskin pumps ($750; similar here, $150; $90), a woven clutch and Princess Diana's "Birthright" three-strand pearl bracelet, which isn't on display often. The last time Princess Catherine wore it was back in 2017.

For me, the true show stopper (after the nod to her mother-in-law, of course) was her hat. Princess Catherine chose a vintage Mitzi Lorenz straw hat with a gauzy black floral pattern that proved quite dramatic when she dipped her head to greet guests.

kate middleton daring hat garden party
PA/POOL supplied by Splash News/Shutterstock

The Prince and Princess of Wales, alongside the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh and Zara Tindall, Prince William's cousin, hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace honoring frontline workers across the U.K. who have spent their time serving their communities through volunteering, charitable causes and emergency services. This is the Prince and Princess of Wales's first garden party of the year—and all I can say is, bring on the big hats!

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Clara Stein

Freelance PureWow Editor

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