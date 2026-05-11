Kate Middleton Sports Daring Hat (and Rarely Seen Piece of Jewelry From Princess Diana)

The Princess stepped out along side her husband, Prince William. Both looked chic; Prince William in a top hat and coattails, his wife in a black-and-white polka dot midi dress from her go-to brand, Self-Portrait. She accessorized with Queen Elizabeth's Bahrain pearl drop earrings, Ralph Lauren Celia calfskin pumps ($750; similar here, $150 ; $90), a woven clutch and Princess Diana's "Birthright" three-strand pearl bracelet, which isn't on display often. The last time Princess Catherine wore it was back in 2017.

For me, the true show stopper (after the nod to her mother-in-law, of course) was her hat. Princess Catherine chose a vintage Mitzi Lorenz straw hat with a gauzy black floral pattern that proved quite dramatic when she dipped her head to greet guests.