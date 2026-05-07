I Was So Distracted by Kate Middleton's Signature Parenting Move That I Nearly Missed Her Meaningful Necklace

Her outfit was a pantsuit in muted beige with a white blouse, which, upon first glance, wasn't anything outside the ordinary of the Princess's signature, polished style. But on second look, I noticed that the mom of three was wearing a heartfelt charm necklace with her children's initials.

The design is Daniella Draper's gold fixed necklace (from $310; similar here, $228 ), available in 9 carat gold, silver or a gold/silver mix. The customizable necklace is available in a standard 15-inch length, with longer chains an option at additional cost. You can personalize it with any letter(s) of the alphabet, numbers and select shapes ranging from a heart and star to an ampersand, cross and anchor.

As always, the Princess of Wales has proven her mastery of meaning when dressing for official functions. And there's no better way to kick off such a meaningful event than with a sentimental piece that nods to the three people I'm sure were the inspiration for her work.