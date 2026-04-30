The Prince and Princess of Wales hit a major milestone this week, celebrating 15 years of marriage on April 29. To celebrate, the pair released a new family portrait featuring their three children, Prince George (12), Princess Charlotte (10) and Prince Louis (8), plus the family pup, Orla the Cocker Spaniel. Seeing as the royals are always on the clock, Prince William and Princess Catherine spent their actual anniversary out on a joint royal engagement before heading to an intimate lunch. The Princess turned the outing into a fashion moment, as usual, and she rocked a color combination PureWow editors called at the beginning of the season.
Kate Middleton Just Proved Our Spring Color Combo Prediction Was Spot-on
And she looked great doing it
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Princess Catherine turned to a favorite brand, Me+Em, to pull together her blue and brown ensemble. This unexpected color pairing has been the darling combo of spring, with PureWow writer Amanda Le writing, "I’ve been spotting the unexpected pairing on runways and in street style capitals alike. When I’m in need of inspiration, I tend to look at the Copenhagen ladies’ standout style. And seriously, all the cool girls are sporting the combo."
The Princess of Wales opted for a baby blue blazer (similar here, $50) worn over a Me+Em felted merino wool T-shirt ($265; similar here, $45). Her jewelry was simple but meaningful—a necklace that had "G," "C" and "L" charms dangling from a chain.
The Prince and Princess paid a visit to IntoUniversity, a charity that helps students prepare for higher education. The organization was a recipient of the Royal Wedding Gift Fund in 2011. At the time, they were operating just six centers. Now, they're serving over 60,000 students at 46 centers across England and Scotland.
Following the engagement, the pair headed to a special anniversary lunch at The Goring. Princess Kate stayed at the hotel, located next to Buckingham Palace, the night before her wedding. While the couple's lunch order was not divulged, The Goring's lunch menu is seafood-heavy, featuring caviar, oysters and fish, in addition to novelties like lamb and squab pigeon.
Sounds like the perfect way to celebrate.