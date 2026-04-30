Kate Middleton Just Proved Our Spring Color Combo Prediction Was Spot-on

Princess Catherine turned to a favorite brand, Me+Em, to pull together her blue and brown ensemble. This unexpected color pairing has been the darling combo of spring, with PureWow writer Amanda Le writing, "I’ve been spotting the unexpected pairing on runways and in street style capitals alike. When I’m in need of inspiration, I tend to look at the Copenhagen ladies’ standout style. And seriously, all the cool girls are sporting the combo."

The Princess of Wales opted for a baby blue blazer (similar here, $50) worn over a Me+Em felted merino wool T-shirt ($265; similar here, $45). Her jewelry was simple but meaningful—a necklace that had "G," "C" and "L" charms dangling from a chain.