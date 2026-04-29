Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate 15-Year Anniversary with Gorgeous New Family Portrait

One thing you can count on from the royal family? A milestone moment accompanied by a seriously polished (and often very adorable) photo drop. Case in point: Prince Louis’s 8th birthday earlier this month came with a sweet new portrait and video from Kensington Palace. The late Queen Elizabeth has also been honored with special imagery on what would have been her 100th birthday. And now, it’s time for another major moment—Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating 15 years of marriage, and yes, there’s a brand-new family photo to mark the occasion.

On April 29, the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account shared a never-before-seen portrait of the family. In the image, William, 43, Kate, 44, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 8, are all smiles as they lie together in the grass in a relaxed, candid-style shot. Their dog Orla also makes a cameo, tucked right beside William.