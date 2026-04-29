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Kate Middleton and Prince William Celebrate 15-Year Anniversary with Gorgeous New Family Portrait

Happy Anniversary!

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Apr 29, 2026
2:35pm
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Alberto Pezzali

One thing you can count on from the royal family? A milestone moment accompanied by a seriously polished (and often very adorable) photo drop. Case in point: Prince Louis’s 8th birthday earlier this month came with a sweet new portrait and video from Kensington Palace. The late Queen Elizabeth has also been honored with special imagery on what would have been her 100th birthday. And now, it’s time for another major moment—Kate Middleton and Prince William are celebrating 15 years of marriage, and yes, there’s a brand-new family photo to mark the occasion.

On April 29, the official Prince and Princess of Wales Instagram account shared a never-before-seen portrait of the family. In the image, William, 43, Kate, 44, Prince George, 12, Princess Charlotte, 10, and Prince Louis, 8, are all smiles as they lie together in the grass in a relaxed, candid-style shot. Their dog Orla also makes a cameo, tucked right beside William.

“Celebrating 15 years of marriage,” the caption read, followed by a red heart emoji.

The couple’s story, of course, goes way back. William and Kate first met while studying at the University of St Andrews in Scotland, dated on and off, and eventually got engaged in 2010. They married in a globally watched ceremony at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011.

The anniversary photo isn’t the only royal content fans have been treated to recently. Just a day earlier, Kensington Palace shared a grid post showing Prince William in full uniform during a visit to RAF Valley for its 85th anniversary celebrations. The images captured him saluting, speaking with personnel, and greeting attendees throughout the day.

William currently serves as Royal Honorary Air Commodore of the base, where he also trained and worked as a search and rescue pilot between 2010 and 2013.

Between milestone family moments and more formal royal duties, the Waleses have been keeping royal watchers well-fed on photo content lately and honestly, no complaints here.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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