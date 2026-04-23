Palace Posts New Prince Louis Bday Pic, and My Eyes Went Right to This Unexpected Detail

The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a portrait of Prince Louis taken by photographer Matt Porteous. Porteous has worked with the Royal Family many times before, photographing the royal couple at state banquets, for their birthday portraits, on red carpets and special occasions (like the King's coronation).

"Happy birthday, Louis! 8 today!" His parents wrote in the caption. The photo shows the young royal grinning for the camera as he stands with his back to the ocean. At first, it seemed like a normal headshot, and then I noticed it. A little red scar running down the newly-minted 8-year-old's right cheek. Even princes play it rough sometimes, or so it seems.