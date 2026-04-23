Prince Louis, the third child of the Prince and Princess of Wales, turns 8 years old today. He brings the chaotic youngest-sibling energy to the group, trolling older brother Prince George (12) and often finding himself reprimanded by older sister Princess Charlotte (10). In celebration of Prince Louis' birthday, Price William and Princess Catherine shared a new portrait of their younger son, along with a sweet video montage. And amidst all the festivities, my eyes zoomed in on a surprising detail.
Palace Posts New Prince Louis Bday Pic, and My Eyes Went Right to This Unexpected Detail
Showing off his adventurous side
The Prince and Princess of Wales shared a portrait of Prince Louis taken by photographer Matt Porteous. Porteous has worked with the Royal Family many times before, photographing the royal couple at state banquets, for their birthday portraits, on red carpets and special occasions (like the King's coronation).
"Happy birthday, Louis! 8 today!" His parents wrote in the caption. The photo shows the young royal grinning for the camera as he stands with his back to the ocean. At first, it seemed like a normal headshot, and then I noticed it. A little red scar running down the newly-minted 8-year-old's right cheek. Even princes play it rough sometimes, or so it seems.
Indeed, the video montage shared by his parents showed Prince Louis enjoying a day on the beach. He furiously excavates sand, jumps into the ocean, plays cricket and barrels towards the ocean shore under clear blue skies and abundant sunshine. The Instagram Reel, which followed the birthday portrait, included a message from his parents: "Thank you for all the birthday wishes for Prince Louis. 8 is great!"