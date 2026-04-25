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I'm Obsessed with Rihanna's Polka Dot Boots (and Baby Rocki's Couture Diaper) in Fab New Cover Shoot

I'm gagged

Author image: danielle long headshot
By Danielle Long
Published Apr 25, 2026
2:00pm
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Jim Ruymen/UPI

When it comes to celebrity style that never misses, Rihanna is always at the top of the list. Truly, no matter the era, the vibe, or even the trimester, she shows up and shows out. (Case in point: that sheer baby blue moment at the Smurfs premiere.) So when her new W Magazine dropped, expectations were already high, and naturally, she still exceeded them.

On April 21, W unveiled its latest Pop Issue starring Rihanna alongside her seven-month-old daughter, Rocki, and the visuals are very fashion fantasy. The main cover leans into a theatrical, almost jester-inspired look, complete with dramatic makeup and a statement headpiece. Other shots feature Rihanna in everything from intricate lace to bold, feathered ensembles. But if I'm being honest, the real scene-stealer? Those slouchy polka dot boots from Amina Muaddi. Styled with an archival coat by Yohji Yamamoto and a sculptural top from Schiaparelli, the whole look is giving high-fashion chaos, in the best way.

Baby Rocki is having her own fashion moment too. This marks her first public appearance, and she’s already booked and busy in custom Dior Haute Couture, specifically, a diaper and matching headpiece designed just for her by the fashion house's designer, Jonathan Anderson.

Anderson, who stepped into the role of creative director across all Dior divisions in June 2025, opened up about the experience in the interview.

"The haute couture diaper is definitely a first for Dior,” he said. “When Rihanna asks for something, she is already ahead of what is happening. She is thinking outside the box. When she has an idea, I’m always trusting in the process. I trust her implicitly on anything she feels that is right to do."

Honestly, I didn't have a couture diaper on my 2026 bingo card, but with Rihanna, it somehow makes perfect sense.

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Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
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