I'm Obsessed with Rihanna's Polka Dot Boots (and Baby Rocki's Couture Diaper) in Fab New Cover Shoot

When it comes to celebrity style that never misses, Rihanna is always at the top of the list. Truly, no matter the era, the vibe, or even the trimester, she shows up and shows out. (Case in point: that sheer baby blue moment at the Smurfs premiere.) So when her new W Magazine dropped, expectations were already high, and naturally, she still exceeded them.

On April 21, W unveiled its latest Pop Issue starring Rihanna alongside her seven-month-old daughter, Rocki, and the visuals are very fashion fantasy. The main cover leans into a theatrical, almost jester-inspired look, complete with dramatic makeup and a statement headpiece. Other shots feature Rihanna in everything from intricate lace to bold, feathered ensembles. But if I'm being honest, the real scene-stealer? Those slouchy polka dot boots from Amina Muaddi. Styled with an archival coat by Yohji Yamamoto and a sculptural top from Schiaparelli, the whole look is giving high-fashion chaos, in the best way.