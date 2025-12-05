Rihanna Drops Surprisingly Candid Photos of Her Kids Just Weeks After Making History

"Congratulations to Barbados, MY HOME, on our 59th year of Independence and our 4th year as a Republic! Today also marks the installation of our 2nd President, His Excellency Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honorable Jeffrey Bostic , who alongside our Honorable Prime Minister Mia Mottley will continue to lead Barbados with excellence!! Barbados I [LOVE] YOU!!!! #Bajan2DeBone."

Rihanna is clearly living her best life with her family. Her little photo dump comes just weeks after Parade reported that the beauty mogul officially became the first Black woman to run two billion-dollar businesses: Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and pretty much flipped the beauty world on its head. The brand came out swinging with a 52-shade foundation range, one of the first of its kind, and it sparked a major industry-wide convo about inclusivity. Eight years later, RiRi is still rolling out hits, from skin tints to glosses.