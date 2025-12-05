About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Rihanna Drops Surprisingly Candid Photos of Her Kids Just Weeks After Making History

She's the first Black woman to run two billion-dollar businesses

By Danielle Long
Published Dec 5, 2025
2:00pm
It’s not often we get a truly candid post from Rihanna (most of her grid these days is business-related), so when she does share something personal, it’s kind of a moment. And one of her recent posts delivered way more than a glam shot; it included adorable and rare snapshots of her two sons with A$AP Rocky.

On November 30, the singer, 37, took to Instagram to celebrate her home country of Barbados’s Independence Day. The carousel featured several photos, including throwbacks from when she was pregnant with baby daughter Rocki, as well as pics of her sons RZA, 3, and 2-year-old Riot.

"Congratulations to Barbados, MY HOME, on our 59th year of Independence and our 4th year as a Republic! Today also marks the installation of our 2nd President, His Excellency Lieutenant Colonel The Most Honorable Jeffrey Bostic , who alongside our Honorable Prime Minister Mia Mottley will continue to lead Barbados with excellence!! Barbados I [LOVE] YOU!!!! #Bajan2DeBone."

Rihanna is clearly living her best life with her family. Her little photo dump comes just weeks after Parade reported that the beauty mogul officially became the first Black woman to run two billion-dollar businesses: Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty.

Rihanna launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and pretty much flipped the beauty world on its head. The brand came out swinging with a 52-shade foundation range, one of the first of its kind, and it sparked a major industry-wide convo about inclusivity. Eight years later, RiRi is still rolling out hits, from skin tints to glosses.

And of course, she didn’t stop at makeup. Rihanna has since expanded her empire with Fenty Skin, Fenty Fragrances and Fenty Hair. You can shop it all online or in stores like Ulta and Sephora.

And in case you forgot how massive her impact is, Forbes reported back in 2021 that Fenty Beauty was valued at $2.8 billion—officially making her the youngest female self-made billionaire.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

