Rihanna Drops Surprisingly Candid Photos of Her Kids Just Weeks After Making History

It’s not often we get a truly candid post from Rihanna (most of her grid these days is business-related), so when she does share something personal, it’s kind of a moment. And one of her recent posts delivered way more than a glam shot; it included adorable and rare snapshots of her two sons with A$AP Rocky.
On November 30, the singer, 37, took to Instagram to celebrate her home country of Barbados’s Independence Day. The carousel featured several photos, including throwbacks from when she was pregnant with baby daughter Rocki, as well as pics of her sons RZA, 3, and 2-year-old Riot.