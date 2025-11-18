Vanity Fair’s All-Male Hollywood Cover Has People Spiraling, But I Can't Stop Staring at A$AP Rocky's Feet

It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not talking about chestnuts roasting on an open fire or gathering around the table for a Thanksgiving Day feast (though, yes, it is that season). No, I’m talking about the time of year when Vanity Fair drops The Hollywood Issue. It’s the annual release meant to spotlight and sum up the current state of the film industry with a portfolio of its biggest actors, directors and creative heavy-hitters.

This year’s issue, released on November 18, revealed an all-male lineup with the tagline, “Let’s Hear It For The Boys.” And while the publication’s choice to go fully male definitely stirred up some noise (more on that in a sec), I want to zero in on one particular cover photo featuring A$AP Rocky, 37.