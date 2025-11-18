About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
Vanity Fair’s All-Male Hollywood Cover Has People Spiraling, But I Can't Stop Staring at A$AP Rocky's Feet

Not in a weird way

By Danielle Long
Published Nov 18, 2025
5:47pm
John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images

It’s that time of year again. No, I’m not talking about chestnuts roasting on an open fire or gathering around the table for a Thanksgiving Day feast (though, yes, it is that season). No, I’m talking about the time of year when Vanity Fair drops The Hollywood Issue. It’s the annual release meant to spotlight and sum up the current state of the film industry with a portfolio of its biggest actors, directors and creative heavy-hitters.

This year’s issue, released on November 18, revealed an all-male lineup with the tagline, “Let’s Hear It For The Boys.” And while the publication’s choice to go fully male definitely stirred up some noise (more on that in a sec), I want to zero in on one particular cover photo featuring A$AP Rocky, 37.

In the shot, the rapper, 37, is on the beach alongside Jeremy Allen White, 34, Glen Powell, 37, LaKeith Stanfield, 34, and Callum Turner., 35.

They’re all looking sharp in matching shirts, tux jackets and bowties, each layered with their own accessories. They’re also wearing different bottoms, ranging from khaki shorts to what look like swim trunks, but the detail that instantly grabbed my attention is A$AP Rocky’s feet—and the fact that he’s the only one wearing socks.

Socks on the beach? Maybe he didn’t want sandy toes or maybe he’s trying to avoid more ratings on WikiFeet, but it’s definitely a style move that stands out.

Sock choice aside, Vanity Fair released two more covers for the issue featuring the rest of this year’s stars: Andrew Garfield, Riz Ahmed, Michael B. Jordan, Paul Mescal and Harris Dickinson.

This year’s cover arrives just as Mark Guiducci steps in as the new global editorial director, following Radhika Jones’s decision to step down as editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair.

While the entire group is renowned for their talent, some people pointed out the absence of names like Jacob Elordi and Timothée Chalamet, and others questioned why Vanity Fair chose an all-male lineup with zero women.

“Everyone is like, 'where is Jacob?' and I’m like, 'where is a woman?'” read one comment, while someone else replied, “Wait, it’s all guys this year? Oh, ok.” Another chimed in, “Where’s the women?”

The Hollywood Issue tradition kicked off in 1995. The debut cover put the spotlight on an all-female lineup, featuring major A-listers like Nicole Kidman, Angela Bassett, Sarah Jessica Parker and Uma Thurman.

Last year’s edition leaned into a “modern icons” theme. Kidman popped up on that cover as well, joining rising stars like Zendaya, Sydney Sweeney, Powell, Bailey and Blackpink’s Lisa.

Want all the latest entertainment news sent right to your inbox? Click here.

Danielle Long

Assistant Editor, News and Entertainment

  • Writes breaking news and entertainment content
  • Covers award show red carpets and movie premieres
  • Has earned two Edward R. Murrow Awards
read full bio
