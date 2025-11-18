Yup, Rihanna Just Made History (Again)

The singer launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and shook the beauty industry with its extensive foundation shade range. One of the first to offer 52 shades, the brand sparked a conversation around inclusivity in the beauty space. Eight years later, RiRi continues to launch makeup products—from skin tints to lip glosses—with everyone in mind.

Aside from makeup, Rihanna has expanded to Fenty Skin, Fenty Fragrances *and* Fenty Hair. Her beauty empire continues to grow, where fans can access her products online, as well as Ulta and Sephora. In 2021, Forbes reported that the brand was worth 2.8 billion, where she became the youngest female self-made billionaire.