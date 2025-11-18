Yup, Rihanna Just Made History (Again)

Let's face it: Rihanna is in a league of her own, and her latest accomplishment is proof. Parade reports the beauty mogul just became the first Black woman to have two billion-dollar businesses: Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty. As a big fan of both brands, it's no surprise to me that they continue be super popular and extremely successful.
The singer launched Fenty Beauty in 2017 and shook the beauty industry with its extensive foundation shade range. One of the first to offer 52 shades, the brand sparked a conversation around inclusivity in the beauty space. Eight years later, RiRi continues to launch makeup products—from skin tints to lip glosses—with everyone in mind.
Aside from makeup, Rihanna has expanded to Fenty Skin, Fenty Fragrances *and* Fenty Hair. Her beauty empire continues to grow, where fans can access her products online, as well as Ulta and Sephora. In 2021, Forbes reported that the brand was worth 2.8 billion, where she became the youngest female self-made billionaire.
In 2018, RiRi launched Savage X Fenty, a lingerie brand that offers bras, sleepwear, underwear and loungewear. Similar to Fenty Beauty, this brand sought to be inclusive, offering up to 4X sizes. Three years later, it also reached one billion in equity. According to Forbes, the brand is projected to reach $216.9 billion this year.
Although the Barbadian singer stepped down as CEO in 2023, she continues to be part of the company as executive chair. “It’s been beautiful to see our vision for Savage X Fenty impact the industry at such an incredible magnitude over the last five years. This is just the beginning for us, and we’re going to continue to expand in ways that always connect with the consumer,” she told Vogue Business.
Combined, both brands make more than $3 billion, a major milestone indeed. Aside from her billion dollar enterprises, the Super Bowl Halftime performer just became the most-streamed Black woman artist on Spotify (even though she hasn't released an album since 2016). Talk about game-changer in every industry.
Congrats on the historic accomplishment—here's to many more, RiRi.
