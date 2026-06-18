Princess Anne Rewears a Favorite (and Quirky) Brooch Worth $18,000 Three Days in a Row

I'm all for a royal re-wear. Everyone from Kate Middleton to Queen Elizabeth has mastered it, and there's something endearing about seeing a princess who could, conceivably, wear a new outfit every day for the rest of her life, recycle a look like the rest of us. This week, the Princess of Wales did indeed re-don a canary yellow number from 2022. But she wasn't the only royal to lean on something old in her closet. Her aunt-in-law, the Princess Royal, also pulled out an old favorite accessory—and has worn it three days in a row.