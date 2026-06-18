About UsStyleFashionBeautyReviewsShoppingFoodFamilyWellnessEntertainmentNewsHomeRecipesTravelPetsHoroscopesGift GuidesWeddingsCulturesMoneyBooksTechNew YorkLos Angeles
SUBSCRIBE
news

Princess Anne Rewears a Favorite (and Quirky) Brooch Worth $18,000 Three Days in a Row

Oldie but a goodie

Author image: null
By Clara Stein
Published Jun 18, 2026
6:49pm
princess anne royal ascot brooch
SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

I'm all for a royal re-wear. Everyone from Kate Middleton to Queen Elizabeth has mastered it, and there's something endearing about seeing a princess who could, conceivably, wear a new outfit every day for the rest of her life, recycle a look like the rest of us. This week, the Princess of Wales did indeed re-don a canary yellow number from 2022. But she wasn't the only royal to lean on something old in her closet. Her aunt-in-law, the Princess Royal, also pulled out an old favorite accessory—and has worn it three days in a row.

princess anne royal ascot brooch
Victoria Jones/Shutterstock

Princess Anne has been present at all three days of the Royal Ascot wearing different outfits but the same horse brooch. The piece is an old favorite she often wears to equestrian events. Per Instyle, the jewelry, from the 1980s, has purported value of $18,000, with accents including a diamond-encrusted mane and tail. On day one, she pinned it to the lapel of her abstract art-inspired dress; on day two with a cotton candy-pink skirtsuit and on day three with an orange floral jacquard jacket.

princess anne royal ascot brooch
SplashNews.com/Shutterstock

Royal Ascot, the famous horse race that takes place yearly in the Berkshire, began on Tuesday. The royal family made an appearance in the carriage procession, with the Prince and Princess of Wales on hand to present The Prince of Wales's Stakes trophy. Princess Anne rode in a carriage alongside her son, Peter Phillips, and his new bride, Harriet Sperling. In today's procession, she was joined by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, her brother, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh.

RELATED

Princess Anne Hosts a Garden Party—and I Couldn't Take My Eyes off Her Striking Choice of Accessory

Clara Stein

Contributing Editor

read full bio
Company
Legal
©2010-2026 Wow MediaProducts, Inc doing business as PureWow. All rights reserved.
stylefoodfamilywellness
Subscribe