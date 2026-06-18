I'm all for a royal re-wear. Everyone from Kate Middleton to Queen Elizabeth has mastered it, and there's something endearing about seeing a princess who could, conceivably, wear a new outfit every day for the rest of her life, recycle a look like the rest of us. This week, the Princess of Wales did indeed re-don a canary yellow number from 2022. But she wasn't the only royal to lean on something old in her closet. Her aunt-in-law, the Princess Royal, also pulled out an old favorite accessory—and has worn it three days in a row.
Princess Anne Rewears a Favorite (and Quirky) Brooch Worth $18,000 Three Days in a Row
Oldie but a goodie
Princess Anne has been present at all three days of the Royal Ascot wearing different outfits but the same horse brooch. The piece is an old favorite she often wears to equestrian events. Per Instyle, the jewelry, from the 1980s, has purported value of $18,000, with accents including a diamond-encrusted mane and tail. On day one, she pinned it to the lapel of her abstract art-inspired dress; on day two with a cotton candy-pink skirtsuit and on day three with an orange floral jacquard jacket.
Royal Ascot, the famous horse race that takes place yearly in the Berkshire, began on Tuesday. The royal family made an appearance in the carriage procession, with the Prince and Princess of Wales on hand to present The Prince of Wales's Stakes trophy. Princess Anne rode in a carriage alongside her son, Peter Phillips, and his new bride, Harriet Sperling. In today's procession, she was joined by her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, her brother, Prince Edward and the Duchess of Edinburgh.