Princess Anne Hosts a Garden Party—and I Couldn't Take My Eyes off Her Striking Choice of Accessory

Princess Anne has always marched to the beat of her own drum, while staunchly supporting her family. (She's not the hardest-working royal for nothing.) Her most recent engagement was a departure from the few preceding it; instead of visiting an organization, the Princess hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Princess Anne donned a reliably smart outfit consisting of a coordinating knee-length dress and coat with a matching fascinator, but it was her one striking weather accessory that caught my eye.