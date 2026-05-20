Princess Anne has always marched to the beat of her own drum, while staunchly supporting her family. (She's not the hardest-working royal for nothing.) Her most recent engagement was a departure from the few preceding it; instead of visiting an organization, the Princess hosted a garden party at Buckingham Palace. Princess Anne donned a reliably smart outfit consisting of a coordinating knee-length dress and coat with a matching fascinator, but it was her one striking weather accessory that caught my eye.
Princess Anne Hosts a Garden Party—and I Couldn't Take My Eyes off Her Striking Choice of Accessory
Doing things her own way
As is typical for English weather, skies were gray despite the festive occasion. To shield herself from the inclement clouds, the Princess Royal brought along an umbrella—nothing special. It was olive green with a duck head at the handle, coordinating with green undertones of her outfit. But upon further reflection, I realized that her choice of rainy-day gear was odd.
Women in the royal family have usually opted for clear umbrellas—as shown on Queen Camilla and Queen Elizabeth II. While there's no official explanation, I'd wager that it's to allow everyone to see their clothes, since they're all bonafide fashion icons. On the other hand, the men tend to opt for opaque umbrellas, as most recently seen on Prince William while hosting a garden party of his own.
Princess Anne, in her capacity as patron, hosted the annual garden party in honor of The Not Forgotten Association. The foundation, founded over a century ago, supports veterans and service people who have suffered physical or mental injuries, illnesses or loneliness. The Princess Royal, accompanied by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, spent the afternoon meeting veterans, service members, volunteers and charity staff.