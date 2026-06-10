Buckingham Palace Posts Stunning Photo of Duchess Sophie Standing Alone in Front of a Tomb

It’s been a busy week for the Duchess of Edinburgh. Joining her husband, Prince Edward, for a whirlwind three days in Portugal, Duchess Sophie has traveled from Porto to Lisbon, carrying out numerous royal engagements along the way.

A post about the trip, shared to the Royal Family’s official Instagram account, highlighted the scope of the tour. “Highlights included visits to Batalha Monastery, Porto Cathedral and Casa da Música; speaking at Model NATO about Women, Peace and Security; receiving the keys to the city at Porto Town Hall; and jumping on a famous Lisbon tram,” the caption explained.