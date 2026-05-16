Duchess Sophie Just Revived This Controversial Shoe Trend in the Chicest Way

Duchess Sophie finished the look with matching tan wedge heels that made the whole outfit feel polished and effortless. It was the kind of styling moment that makes you pause and wonder why wedges ever became controversial in the first place.

For years, wedges have had a bit of a reputation for being bulky or overly chunky compared to sleeker heels and sandals. But lately, they’ve been making a comeback in cleaner, more minimalist silhouettes that feel much more modern than the sky-high cork wedges of the early 2000s.

Ironically, wedges reportedly weren’t exactly popular within the royal family either, at least not with Queen Elizabeth.

“The Queen isn’t a fan of wedged shoes,” a source told Vanity Fair. “She really doesn’t like them and it’s well known among the women in the family.”

Still, Sophie seems perfectly content doing her own thing style-wise, trends and royal preferences aside. And to be fair, she’s probably focused on bigger things than internet debates over shoes.