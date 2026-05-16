Duchess Sophie Just Revived This Controversial Shoe Trend in the Chicest Way

Fashion trends are funny because one person’s “absolutely not” is another person’s entire personality. And honestly, that’s kind of the beauty of it. Style is personal. But every so often, a trend becomes weirdly divisive. We’ve seen it happen with low-rise jeans, shoulder pads, skinny scarves, you name it. And with summer fashion conversations officially heating up, there’s one controversial shoe style creeping back into the chat: wedges. And apparently, Duchess Sophie is fully on board.
The Duchess of Edinburgh, 61, recently visited The Plants with Purpose Garden, and while the outing itself was focused on sustainability and gardening initiatives, I couldn’t stop looking at her outfit. Sophie wore crisp white pants paired with a white collared shirt underneath a tan blazer featuring white stripes and gold buttons. But the real standout? Her tan wedges.