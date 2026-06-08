Harriet Sperling Breaks Tradition with Choice of Tiara—and It Has a Tie to Queen Elizabeth

This all has to do with the fact that it was a second marriage for both. Of course, members of the royal family have gotten remarried before (ahem, King Charles), but they typically haven’t worn a tiara for the occasion.

For example, Princess Anne opted to wear a floral fascinator of sorts when she wed Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992, her second marriage. Ditto Queen Camilla, who upon her nuptials to then-Prince Charles in 2005, opted for a gold feathered headpiece instead of a sparkly jewel-encrusted tiara. It’s not an official rule that royal brides can’t wear one when celebrating a second marriage, but it’s not tradition either. We love that Sperling decided to chart her own path.